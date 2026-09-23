President Murmu Congratulates Indian Athletes For Asian Games Success

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Indian athletes, including weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu and historic soft tennis medalist Jay Meena, for their inspiring medal-winning performances on Day 4 of the Asian Games in Japan.

Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian athletes for their medal wins on Day 4 of the Asian Games.

Mirabai Chanu secured a silver medal in women's 49kg weightlifting, marking India's first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games in 28 years.

Indian shooters Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan won bronze in skeet team events.

Jay Meena achieved a historic bronze in men's soft tennis singles, earning India's first-ever medal in the discipline at the Games.

President Murmu praised the athletes' skill, determination, and team spirit, calling their achievements an inspiration for the younger generation.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes, including Mirabai Chanu, for their medal-winning performances on Day 4 of the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

Congratulating Chanu on winning silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, Murmu said the achievement gave India its first weightlifting medal in the continental multi-sport event in 28 years.

Mirabai Chanu's Historic Silver

"With medals at several prestigious international tournaments, including the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, your journey stands as an inspiration to the younger generation of athletes," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Chanu, who had been in pursuit of an Asiad medal since 2014, finally got one as she totalled 198 kg to finish second. The silver was also India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's medal of the same colour in 1998.

Shooting And Soft Tennis Success

President Murmu also congratulated shooters Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on winning the bronze in the women's skeet team event.

"Your skill, determination and team spirit have made the nation proud. May you continue to achieve greater laurels in future," she said.

The President separately congratulated Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for securing the bronze in the men's skeet team event.

"Your outstanding performance has brought pride to the nation. May you always excel and bring greater laurels to the country," she said.

The President also congratulated Jay Meena on securing bronze in the men's soft tennis singles event, terming his performance a "landmark moment" for earning India its first-ever medal in the discipline at the Games.

"This milestone achievement will inspire young athletes to pursue the sport and aim higher," President Murmu said, as she wished Meena greater success in the future.

Meena, who went medal-less in the past two editions of the Games, was third-time lucky as he became the first Indian to win an Asiad medal in the sport that is played with softer rubber balls and significantly lighter racquets compared to traditional lawn tennis.