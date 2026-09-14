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President Murmu Praises Junior Hockey Teams For Asia Cup Glory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 14, 2026 15:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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President Droupadi Murmu lauded India's junior men's and women's hockey teams for their outstanding Asia Cup victories, which showcased their dedication and secured their spots in the upcoming Junior World Cups.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India's junior men's and women's hockey teams for their Asia Cup victories.
  • The President praised the teams' dedication, discipline, and teamwork, noting they brought pride to the nation.
  • The junior women's team secured the AHF Junior Asia Cup by defeating China 1-0.
  • The junior men's team successfully defended their Junior Asia Cup title with a 4-1 win over Korea.
  • Both victories ensure qualification for their respective Junior Hockey World Cups.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the junior men's and women's hockey teams on their outstanding Asia Cup victories and said their dedication, discipline and teamwork have brought pride to the nation.

"It is heartening to see young players setting inspiring examples of channelling positive energy for excellence. My best wishes to all the young players for continued success in the future," she said in a post on X.

 

India's Junior Teams Triumph

The Indian junior women's hockey team won the AHF Junior Asia Cup title by defeating China 1-0 in a closely fought summit clash on Sunday, qualifying for the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men's and Women's Hockey Teams on their outstanding victories in the Asia Cup. Their dedication, discipline and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation," the President said.

India defended their men's Junior Asia Cup title with remarkable ease, winning the final against Korea 4-1 at Moqi (China) on Sunday to secure a place in the World Cup.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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