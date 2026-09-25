President Murmu Hails Indian Shooters' Asian Games Success

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Indian shooters for their exceptional performance at the Asian Games, celebrating their gold and silver medal victories in precision shooting events.

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian shooters for their medal wins at the Asian Games.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh secured a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, and Niraj Kumar won a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The President praised their precision, partnership, and teamwork in shooting events.

These achievements highlight India's strong performance in shooting at international sporting events.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Indian shooters for winning gold and silver medals at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. "A golden finish for Kamaljeet and SuruchiInder Singh! The duo clinched the Gold Medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026," she said in a post on X. "A fine display of precision and partnership. Heartiest congratulations to both of you on this remarkable achievement!" the President said. In another post, she congratulated Indian trio Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar on winning a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. "Your commendable performance and excellent teamwork have earned India another medal on the shooting range. My best wishes to all of you for continued success," Murmu said in the post.