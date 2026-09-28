Indian Athletes Shine At Asian Games, President Murmu Extends Congratulations

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the exceptional performances of Indian athletes, including Parul Chaudhary, Gulveer Singh, Vithya Ramraj, and Esha Singh, who secured multiple medals on Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games.

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian medalists from Day 9 of the Asian Games.

Parul Chaudhary secured her second medal, a bronze in the women's 5,000m, following her steeplechase bronze.

Gulveer Singh earned a silver in the men's 1,500m, marking his second silver medal at the Games.

Vithya Ramraj achieved a bronze in the women's 400m hurdles, setting a new national record.

Esha Singh won a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event after a close contest.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian medal winners on Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

In a post on X, President Murmu congratulated Parul Chaudhary on winning the bronze in the women's 5,000m, her second medal at the ongoing Games after her bronze-winning effort in the 3,000m steeplechase on Sunday.

"Hearty congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning the bronze medal in the women's 5000 metres at the Asian Games 2026. Two medals in two days at the Games is a remarkable achievement. May this memorable double inspire you to reach even greater heights in your sporting journey," the President said.

Parul Chaudhary's Double Medal Feat

Chaudhary, the 31-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh who won gold at Hangzhou in 2023, clocked 15:14.61 to finish third behind gold medallist Winfred Yavi of Bahrain and silver medallist Nozomi Tanaka of Japan on Monday.

In another post, President Murmu extended her heartiest congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning the silver in the men's 1,500m event on Monday.

"Securing a personal best in the event makes this achievement all the more commendable. Coming after your silver medal in the 10,000 metres, this is another fine performance on the track at these Games. My best wishes for many more laurels in the years ahead," she said.

Gulveer Singh And Other Notable Achievements

Gulveer clocked 3:36.72 to finish second behind Japan's Kazuto Iizawa, adding to his second-place finish in the men's 10,000m.

The President also congratulated Vithya Ramraj on winning the bronze in the women's 400m hurdles.

"With a personal best and new national record, your outstanding performance has added another proud achievement to India's athletics journey. Your record-setting performance will inspire the younger generation to aim higher and pursue excellence," the President said.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Esha Singh on winning the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event. Your exceptional performance has reflected great skill, precision and consistency. This medal is a proud addition to your sporting journey. My best wishes for many more laurels," President Murmu said in a separate post.

Esha, 21, competed in five shoot-offs, two in the gold clash, before eventually settling for silver, missing the gold by a solitary shot against China's Jiaruixuan Xiao.