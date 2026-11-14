President Murmu Hails India's U19 Asia Cup Triumph

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their exceptional victory in the men's Under-19 Asia Cup, where they triumphed over Pakistan in a thrilling final on Saturday.

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the men's Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

India secured the Under-19 Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by a wicket in a thrilling final match.

The closely-contested final went down to the last ball in Oman on Saturday.

President Murmu praised the team's exceptional skill, determination, and composure.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the men's Under-19 Asia Cup tournament and praised it for displaying exceptional skill, determination and composure throughout a closely-contested final match.

India beat Pakistan by a wicket in a thrilling final that went to the last ball to regain the Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman on Saturday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup. The team displayed exceptional skill, determination and composure throughout the closely contested match. My best wishes to our young champions for continued success," the president said in a post on X.