VAR officials dropped for controversial Haaland goal decision

Two Premier League VAR officials, Matt Donohue and Blake Antrobus, have been dropped from upcoming fixtures following their controversial decision to allow Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United, which the refereeing body Pro Ref has now admitted was an error.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores the controversial goal for Manchester City from tight angle during the Manchester derby on Sunday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points VAR Matt Donohue and Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus have been dropped from Premier League duties.

The decision follows their error in allowing Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City against Manchester United.

Pro Ref, the refereeing body, acknowledged that VAR incorrectly allowed the goal due to a failure to consider teammate Enzo Fernandez's offside position.

Neither official is expected to return to duty until after the international break.

Matt Donohue, the video assistant referee (VAR) who allowed Erling Haaland's winner in Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Manchester United, has not been selected to officiate at any of next weekend's Premier League fixtures. Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus has also not been given any assignment after refereeing body Pro Ref acknowledged in a statement that VAR was wrong to allow Haaland's decisive goal.

Decision by Chief Refereeing Officer

The decision was taken by chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and the management team, with neither official expected to return to duty until at least after the international break. Haaland's second-half strike was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded following a VAR review that determined the Norwegian striker was onside.

However, the refereeing body later said the VAR had failed to take into account the impact of teammate Enzo Fernandez, who attempted to play the ball from an offside position.