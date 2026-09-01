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Transfer Deadline Day 2026: Aston Villa Sign 18-Year-Old Ibrahim Mbaye From PSG

September 01, 2026 17:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Promising 18-year-old Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye has officially joined Premier League club Aston Villa on a permanent transfer from French giants Paris St Germain.

Ibrahim Mbaye

IMAGE: Ibrahim Mbaye became PSG’s youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match when he faced Le Havre in 2024 aged 16 years, 6 months and 23 days. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ibrahim Mbaye completes permanent transfer to Aston Villa from Paris St Germain.
  • The 18-year-old Senegal forward spent eight seasons in PSG's academy.
  • Mbaye is PSG's youngest ever Ligue 1 starter and has won multiple major trophies.

Ibrahim Mbaye has joined Premier League Aston Villa from Paris St Germain on a permanent transfer, both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Senegal forward leaves PSG after eight seasons at the club, having joined their academy at the age of 10.

 

Mbaye Switched From France To Senegal

Mbaye became PSG’s youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match when he faced Le Havre in 2024 aged 16 years, 6 months and 23 days.

He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2024 and won eight trophies, including two Champions League titles and two Ligue 1 crowns.

He switched international allegiance from France to Senegal in 2025, having represented France at youth level.

Mbaye has 15 caps and four goals for Senegal. He scored against France at this year's World Cup.

Source: REUTERS
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