English Premier League: Sunderland stun Newcastle; Forest rout Spurs

Brian Brobbey's dramatic late goal propelled Sunderland to a thrilling victory over Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby, while Nottingham Forest delivered a stunning defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

IMAGE: Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi and Granit Xhaka celebrate after winning their match against Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Brian Brobbey's 90th-minute goal secured a 2-1 victory for Sunderland over Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Nottingham Forest defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, with goals from Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Taiwo Awoniyi, boosting their survival hopes.

Tottenham's loss to Nottingham Forest leaves them in a precarious position in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey scored a 90th-minute winner against Newcastle United to secure a 2-1 win in a hotly-contested Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday that lifts them above their bitter rivals in the Premier League standings.

The visitors bounced back from a flat first-half performance to take the game to their rivals in the second, and they were rewarded when Brobbey scored late to snatch the three points.

Sunderland got off to a dreadful start as defender Luke O’Nien fluffed his attempt at a long ball from inside his own penalty area, and Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade snapped up the loose ball and passed it to Anthony Gordon, who tucked it into the far corner in the 10th minute.

Sunderland raised their game in the second half and they levelled through Chemsdine Talbi 12 minutes after the break, the winger blasting home from close range after Newcastle failed to clear a corner, prompting a spread of panic through the black-and-white ranks.

As the tension mounted, Newcastle had a goal chalked off in the 75th minute when Malick Thiaw had the ball in the net for Newcastle, but Jacob Murphy was found to have impeded Sunderland goalkeeper Melker Ellborg while standing in an offside position.

IMAGE: Brian Brobbey scores Sunderland's second goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Goalscorer Gordon then missed a great chance to put his side back in front in the 80th minute, blazing his shot high over the bar, and he did the same when presented with a similar opportunity five minutes later.

That set the scene for Brobbey's heroics as he made the most of his late opportunity, hooking home the winner at the second attempt to move his side up to 11th in the standings on 43 points, one point and one place ahead of Newcastle.

After what Eddie Howe described as a "painful, tough afternoon" made him the first Newcastle coach to lose his first two league games in charge against Sunderland, the 48-year-old was not happy with his side.

"I thought when we scored we'd go on and dominate the game and then we never really capitalised on that momentum that we had. The first half fizzed out, from our perspective," he said.

"In the second half, we were second best throughout that half. I didn't like our performance. Technically, we were poor, too many giveaways, too many times we gave momentum back to Sunderland ... I think a defeat's harsh on us, but we certainly didn't play anywhere near well enough."

Nottingham Forest's Dominant Performance Against Spurs

IMAGE: Igor Jesus scores Nottingham Forest's first goal past Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Nottingham Forest dealt fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham Hotspur a bitter blow in their relegation battle, winning 3-0 on Sunday to leapfrog their rivals thanks to goals from Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Spurs were arguably the better team before the break but only created one real chance which Richarlison squandered before Jesus headed in from Neco Williams' corner on the stroke of halftime.

The impressive Mathys Tel forced a superb save from Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels in first-half added time, but that was as close as Spurs came on a miserable afternoon which dashed hopes that their season had turned the corner.

Gibbs-White, a summer target for Spurs, slotted home just after the hour mark and substitute Awoniyi added a late tap-in to send Spurs fans streaming for the exits. Those remaining in a half-empty stadium booed loudly at the final whistle.

Forest's win – their first in the league under coach Vitor Pereira – puts them 16th with 32 points from 31 games, two points above Spurs in 17th on 30 points.

"It's absolutely a huge result," Gibbs-White told Sky Sports. "There was a lot of worry going into this game and about the outcome. But the boys were incredible. We defended with our lives today."

Spurs are one point above 18th-placed West Ham United, who lost 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

John McGinn gave Villa an early lead before Ollie Watkins doubled their advantage after the break to ensure West Ham stay in the relegation zone over an extended break for international games and the FA Cup.

Spurs' Struggles Continue

IMAGE: Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring Nottingham Forest's third goal. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Spurs came into the match on a 12-game winless run in the league but buoyed by their first point under boss Igor Tudor at Liverpool last weekend and a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek Champions League action, albeit they still lost on aggregate.

But all the pre-game optimism had disappeared by the end of Sunday's clash, which leaves Spurs in deep trouble and Tudor on the brink.

Richarlison ought to have put Spurs ahead in the 15th minute and shortly after a defensive header from Jesus bounced off the woodwork as Spurs started brightly.

But, for all they peppered the Forest box with Kevin Danso's long throws and Tel's dangerous corners, Spurs did not manage a shot on target before Jesus scored in the 45th minute.

Tudor was at the game but missed the post-match press conference for a family matter that UK media said was a bereavement. In his place, coach Bruno Saltor said fine margins were going against Spurs.

"The first 44 minutes, I thought were good, really good, creating chances, getting into the box" he told reporters. "Second half, probably we were not able to deal with the weight of the game."

Guglielmo Vicario, who is due to undergo surgery next week on a hernia, saved Williams' header early in the second half but was too easily beaten in the 62nd minute by Gibbs-White to put the game beyond Spurs.

Awoniyi scored a third in the 87th minute to add gloss to a good week for Forest, who progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals on penalties in midweek.

Pereira, Forest's fourth permanent manager of a turbulent season, insisted though that his players needed to keep fighting to ensure top-flight survival.

"We have a lot of points to get until the end of the season," he told reporters. "We must keep our mentality."