Leeds, Inter, Roma, Betis Shine in European Football Leagues

Leeds United, Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Betis all secured significant victories in their respective European football leagues, with Leeds climbing to third in the Premier League, Inter and Roma maintaining perfect Serie A starts, and Betis continuing their strong LaLiga campaign.

IMAGE: Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates with teammates on scoring their second goal against Newcastle United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, on Monday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points Leeds United secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, moving to third in the Premier League standings.

Inter Milan staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat Udinese 5-3, maintaining their perfect Serie A start.

AS Roma also kept their perfect Serie A record intact with a 2-0 win against Torino, setting up a crucial clash with Inter.

Betis continued their impressive start to the Spanish season with a victory over Villarreal, placing them second in LaLiga.

Both Inter Milan and AS Roma are level on 12 points at the top of Serie A after four matches.

Leeds United climbed to third in the Premier League after a dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Monday. A devastating 14-minute spell before halftime laid the foundation for Leeds' win as an own goal from Lewis Miley, coupled with strikes from Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, put Daniel Farke's side firmly in control. Noah Okafor added a fourth after the break. The result moved Leeds onto eight points, four behind champions Arsenal at the top of the table.

Leeds took the lead in fortunate fashion in the 32nd minute when Ao Tanaka's effort took successive deflections off Sean Steur and Miley before looping beyond goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek. The hosts doubled their advantage less than three minutes later, with Bogle credited with the goal after Calvert-Lewin's header appeared to glance off the defender on its way into the net. Calvert-Lewin then got on the scoresheet himself deep into first-half stoppage time, calmly firing across Hornicek to register his eighth career goal against Newcastle.

Leeds' Dominant Performance

Newcastle's problems continued after the interval as Okafor finished neatly to make it 4-0 and put the contest beyond doubt. Substitute Bazoumana Toure grabbed a late consolation for the visitors in the 90th minute, but it was little more than a footnote on a difficult evening for Newcastle.

Serie A Thrillers: Inter and Roma Maintain Perfect Starts

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram scores their third goal against Udinese at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Monday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Inter Milan fought back from two goals down to beat Udinese 5-3 on Monday, maintaining their perfect Serie A start alongside AS Roma, who won 2-0 at Torino ahead of Saturday's clash between the joint leaders. Both sides have 12 points from four matches and share top spot ahead of their showdown at the Stadio Olimpico, while Como are third on 10 points after beating Parma 2-1.

Udinese stunned Inter with two goals in the opening 16 minutes, as James Abankwah headed home unmarked after nine minutes before Jurgen Ekkelenkamp doubled the visitors' lead with a close-range finish seven minutes later. Inter hit back through Carlos Augusto, whose long-range effort flew into the bottom corner, before Nicolo Barella levelled 10 minutes before halftime. The champions completed the turnaround in the 59th minute when Marcus Thuram netted from inside the box after Andy Diouf's cutback from the byline. Francesco Esposito added a fourth and Ange-Yoan Bonny made it 5-2 with 11 minutes remaining. Udinese pulled one back in stoppage time through Idrissa Gueye, but it proved no more than a consolation.

Roma's Continued Success

Roma made it four wins from four league matches with a 2-0 victory at Torino, thanks to goals from Donyell Malen and Niccolo Pisilli. Malen broke the deadlock five minutes before the interval after pouncing on a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Lucas Perri that had been intercepted by Paulo Dybala. Pisilli wrapped up the win in stoppage time, firing home from an angle after Gianluca Mancini kept the ball in play near the byline.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini praised the understanding between Malen and Dybala. "Clearly, these are two players who are very talented individually, but they also complete each other as a pair. They combine beautifully to create goals in many games," he told DAZN Italia. Looking ahead to Saturday's meeting with champions Inter, he added: "It is an opportunity for us to measure up against the best and show we can do better than in recent performances."

Other League Action

Elsewhere, Como followed up their winning Champions League debut against RB Leipzig with a 2-1 home win over Parma in Serie A, with Jacobo Ramon and Kaiki Bruno scoring for Cesc Fabregas's side. "This is an important victory for me as a coach, because I am starting to realise what team we could become," Fabregas said.

LaLiga: Betis' Fairy Tale Start Continues

Betis' fairy tale start to the Spanish season continued with victory over Villarreal. The win, courtesy of goals from Cucho Hernandez and Natan, came 10 days after it beat Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga, and less than a week after it overcame Lille 3-2 in its first Champions League group match since 2005. The result at Estadio de la Ceramica lifts Betis into second place, tied with Madrid on 12 points. Barcelona is top on 15. It was another disappointing night for the home side, which is still to win this season and sits third-bottom with two points from five matches.