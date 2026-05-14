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Home  » Sports » Premier League Launches NEXTGEN Coaching Programme In India

Premier League Launches NEXTGEN Coaching Programme In India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 16:57 IST

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The Premier League's NEXTGEN coach programme has kicked off in India, providing local coaches with the skills and resources to nurture grassroots football and inspire the next generation of players.

Key Points

  • The Premier League introduced its NEXTGEN coach programme in Goa to support grassroots football development in India.
  • Over 30 coaches from the OSCAR Foundation participated in the four-day programme.
  • The programme focuses on providing coaches with skills to deliver safe, inclusive, and fun football sessions.
  • Premier League leverages its global experience to enhance the quality of football coaching and youth development in local communities.

The Premier League hosted the inaugural edition of its NEXTGEN coach programme in Goa from May 10 to 13, marking another milestone in the league's commitment to supporting the growth of grassroots football in India.

Enhancing Coaching Methodologies

The four-day programme brought together more than 30 coaches from the OSCAR Foundation for a series of classroom and practical on-pitch sessions focused on the league's coaching methodologies.

 

The sessions were delivered by Premier League international community coaches, supported by Indian coaches who have been long-standing members of the league's in-country delivery team and are now leading community football programmes and inspiring the next generation through the game.

Empowering Local Communities Through Football

Through the NEXTGEN coach programme, the Premier League leverages its expertise and nearly 20 years of global experience to support coaches in their local communities by equipping them with the skills and confidence to deliver football sessions that are safe, inclusive and fun, ensuring more young people can access high-quality football that supports their personal development.

NEXTGEN Initiative: A Platform for Development

The NEXTGEN initiative began as a youth tournament, with Premier League Academy sides competing against youth teams from India to give young Indian players exposure to world-class football and create a platform for cultural exchange and player development.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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