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Matheus Cunha's late strike earns Manchester United draw at Fulham

Updated: September 20, 2026 23:45 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Matheus Cunha's dramatic late deflected goal secured a vital 1-1 draw for Manchester United against Fulham in the Premier League, preventing a third consecutive defeat for the Red Devils.

Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring a late equaliser for Manchester United in the Premier League match against Fulham, at Craven Cottage, London, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring a late equaliser for Manchester United in the Premier League match against Fulham, at Craven Cottage, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points

  • Matheus Cunha scored a crucial late equaliser for Manchester United against Fulham.
  • The goal, a deflected effort in the 89th minute, secured a 1-1 draw for United at Craven Cottage.
  • Lisandro Martinez's own goal had initially put Fulham in the lead just past the hour mark.
  • The draw prevented Manchester United from suffering a third consecutive defeat.
  • Manchester United have now won only one of their last five Premier League games.

Matheus Cunha spared Manchester United a third defeat of the week as his deflected effort in the 89th minute earned his side a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Fulham on Sunday.

United looked to be heading into the extended international break with manager Michael Carrick under real pressure after a Lisandro Martinez own goal just past the hour mark gave Fulham the lead at Craven Cottage.

 

Match Highlights And Key Moments

Josh King celebrates as Fulham take the lead in the match following an own goal by Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez

IMAGE: Josh King celebrates as Fulham take the lead in the match following an own goal by Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

But Cunha's effort, which took a horrible deflection to beat Fulham keeper Bernd Leno, offered some relief although United have won only one of their five Premier League games.

Bruno Fernandes hit the woodwork and Leno made some fine saves in an entertaining first half, but United paid for a slow start to the second period.

Fulham sensed their chance and when Calvin Bassey sent a shot at goal the ball came off goalkeeper Senne Lammens and rebounded off Martinez and into the net.

The visitors did respond with Bryan Mbeumo's curling effort superbly saved by Leno and Fulham looked set to record their first league win under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa and their first home win against United since 2009 before Cunha's late stroke of luck.

Manchester City, Liverpool Take Full Points

Earlier, Manchester City scored a 5-3 home win over Sunderland to head into the first international break three points clear at the top of the Premier League after Antoine Semenyo's double and Brian Brobbey hat-trick for Sunderland., for whom Brian Brobbey grabbed a hat-trick, on Sunday.

Liverpool and Bournemouth managed only five attempts on target in a cagey affair at The Vitality Stadium but one of them proved decisive as Liverpool's Isak Alexander pounced in the 57th minute for his fourth league goal of the season -- more than he managed in the whole of his first season after his move from Newcastle United.

Leeds United remained unbeaten but missed the chance to move into third place when they drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

Source: REUTERS
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