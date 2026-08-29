Premier League: Liverpool survive Forest scare as Munoz strikes late to rescue 2-2 draw

Liverpool survived a Nottingham Forest scare with Victor Munoz’s late equaliser, but Andoni Iraola remains without a Premier League win after two games in charge.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Victor Munoz celebrates scoring their equaliser against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points Victor Munoz struck in the 82nd minute to earn Liverpool a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in Andoni Iraola’s first Premier League home game.

Forest led through Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty, but Liverpool fought back twice to avoid defeat at Anfield.

Alexander Isak scored his first Liverpool goal in the 60th minute after Cody Gakpo’s low cross created a simple finish.

The draw extended Liverpool’s wait for a league win, with Iraola taking two points from his first two Premier League games in charge.

Liverpool's Victor Munoz scored a late equaliser to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in Andoni Iraola's first Premier League home game in charge on Saturday, the single point extending the Reds' wait for their first league win of the season.

Forest Twice Take the Lead at Anfield

IMAGE: Dan Ndoye put Nottingham Forest ahead with a fine strike in the 24th minute. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Forest looked set to leave Anfield with all three points after Morgan Gibbs-White converted a 70th-minute penalty, awarded when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson fouled Neco Williams in the area, for a 2-1 lead.

But newcomer Munoz equalised in the 82nd minute, in his first start for Liverpool, when he spun and blasted a shot from the edge of the box that went in off the crossbar.

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scores from penalty spot. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Forest had opened the scoring through Dan Ndoye in the 24th minute, the Swiss forward finishing off a rapid counterattack that began with goalkeeper, Matz Sels, launching a long ball upfield before Gibbs-White slipped him through to slot coolly into the bottom corner.

Isak Opens Liverpool Account Before Penalty Setback

IMAGE: Liverpool's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Liverpool had a first-half effort from Florian Wirtz ruled out for offside before finally levelling in the 60th minute when Alexander Isak scored.

Cody Gakpo twisted away from his marker on the left and whipped a low ball across the face of goal, with Isak tapping into an empty net after two Forest defenders failed to make contact.

Iraola Still Waits for First Premier League Win

The result left Liverpool with two draws from two league matches under Iraola, who was appointed this summer after the club followed up its 2025 Premier League title triumph with a disappointing fifth-place finish under Arne Slot last season, despite their £446 million spending spree a year ago.