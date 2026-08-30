Premier League: Chelsea withstand Brighton rally to seal second win under Alonso

Chelsea made it two wins from two under Xavi Alonso, surviving Brighton's dramatic comeback to win 4-3 at Stamford Bridge and continue their high-scoring Premier League start.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League on Sunday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Key Points Chelsea made it two wins from two under Xavi Alonso, beating Brighton 4-3 after another high-scoring performance that took their tally to seven goals.

Brighton fought back from 3-0 down, but Cole Palmer’s finish proved decisive despite Pascal Gross scoring a late third for the visitors.

Brentford drew 1-1 at Leeds, while Sunderland claimed their first points with a 1-0 win over Fulham; Manchester United were still seeking their first points.

Chelsea's entertaining start to life under new manager Xavi Alonso continued with a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

An early goal by Romeo Lavia and efforts by Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes but the visitors hit back through Malick Yalcouye and a Joao Pedro own goal.

Cole Palmer settled home nerves, though, with a clinical finish, only for Pascal Pascal Gross to head a third for Brighton side deep in stoppage time.

Chelsea Make it Two Wins

IMAGE: Pedro Neto celebrates with Morgan Rogers after scoring Chelsea's second goal. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Chelsea have two wins out of two, scoring seven goals and conceding five in those victories.

Brentford looked on course to join Chelsea on six points as they led through Kevin Schade's fine finish at Leeds United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a second-half equaliser.

Sunderland gathered their first points of the season as Wilson Isidor scored in a 1-0 home win against Fulham.

Manchester United will try to get their first points of the season at home to Ipswich Town later on Sunday.