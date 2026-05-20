Chelsea Defeat Intensifies Tottenham's Relegation Battle

Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 loss to Chelsea intensifies their Premier League relegation battle, leaving their survival dependent on the final match against Everton.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Liam Delap fouls Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Key Points Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-1, increasing the pressure on Spurs to avoid Premier League relegation.

Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos scored for Chelsea, while Richarlison scored a consolation goal for Tottenham.

Tottenham's fate hinges on their final game against Everton, where a draw would likely secure their Premier League survival.

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Tuesday and still face the risk of relegation from the Premier League in their final game of the season this weekend after goals either side of halftime from the home side's Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

Fernandez let rip with a dipping shot from over 25 metres that Antonin Kinsky could not get close to in the 18th minute, electrifying the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge as the home fans revelled in the misery of their North London rivals.

The Argentina midfielder turned provider for Chelsea's second goal in the 67th, cushioning a high ball into the feet of Santos who scored from close range.

Richarlison got one back for Spurs in the 74th minute but the defeat means Tottenham remain two points above West Ham United, who currently occupy the last relegation spot.

However, Spurs have a much better goal difference, meaning a draw at home to Everton on Sunday would all but guarantee their Premier League survival.

Chelsea's European Hopes Rise

IMAGE: The win was Chelsea's first in the Premier League since March 4, giving their fans something to celebrate after a miserable run that included six consecutive league defeats. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Chelsea, fresh from announcing former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso as their next manager after a limp 2025/26 campaign, climbed to eighth place, which offers a berth in the UEFA Conference League next season

The Blues, who lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, are one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion who currently occupy the last of the Europa League spots.

Spurs had only themselves to blame for Tuesday's defeat.

After Mathys Tel hit the post with a header in the 11th minute, they allowed Chelsea to dominate until Richarlison's goal raised their hopes of rescuing the point they needed.

Substitute James Maddison looked sure to equalise in the 84th but Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato stretched out a leg to block his angled shot.

The win was Chelsea's first in the Premier League since March 4, giving their fans something to celebrate after a miserable run that included six consecutive league defeats.

It also means Spurs have only won once at Stamford Bridge since 1990.