Champions Arsenal end season on high; Man City lose

Champions Arsenal cap remarkable season with win over Crystal Palace to finish Premier League season with 85 points.

IMAGE: Noni Madueke scores Arsenal's second goal during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal cap remarkable season to finish with 85 points after victory over Crystal Palace.

Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa in Pep Guardiola's farewell match after a decade in charge.

Palhinha's first-half goal gives Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 home victory over Everton.

Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League's single-season assists record in Manchester United's 3-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park, capping a remarkable season that saw them finish with 85 points.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal their 26th win of the season while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home for Palace as Mikel Arteta's side finished seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

With the Premier League title already secured earlier in the week, manager Arteta fielded a heavily-rotated squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash with Paris St Germain, resting key players.

Prior to kick-off, Palace players also formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions, applauding them onto the pitch.

Guardiola farewell takes centre stage as Villa spoil City finale

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva react after the match against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, having respectively managed and played their last game for the club. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on Sunday but their fans were less focused on the scoreboard then in an emotional farewell to Pep Guardiola after a decade in charge.

There was little riding on the outcome of their final game of the Premier League season, with City already assured of second, seven points behind champions Arsenal.

Villa, who came fourth on 65 points, had already secured Champions League qualification and arrived buoyed by their Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins struck twice as Villa played spoilers at the Etihad Stadium, but the loss could not overshadow the tributes to beloved City boss Guardiola after a glittering decade that transformed the club's trajectory and changed English football.

Antoine Semenyo put City on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute but Watkins struck in both 46th and 61st minutes.

Phil Foden celebrated what he thought was a late equaliser but it was chalked off for offside.

Tottenham survive as Palhinha seals victory over Everton

IMAGE: Kevin Danso celebrates after Joao Palhinha scores for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their Premier League status in the nick of time as Joao Palhinha's first-half goal earned a priceless 1-0 home victory against Everton on Sunday.

Only an 11th home league defeat of a miserable season could have sent Tottenham down for the first time since 1977, but Palhinha's 43rd-minute effort erased that nightmare scenario.

It meant West Ham United's 3-0 win over Leeds United was in vain as Tottenham finished 17th on 41 points, two points ahead of their London rivals who were relegated.

Tottenham's victory completed an escape mission led by Roberto de Zerbi who has rejuvenated the team since taking charge little more than a month ago with Spurs deep in trouble.

After an afternoon of nerves and 10 agonising minutes of stoppage time in which every Tottenham clearance was cheered, the final whistle was met by huge relief and celebrations.

West Ham relegated from Premier League despite 3-0 win over Leeds

IMAGE: Valentin Castellanos celebrates scoring West Ham United's first goal against Leeds United at London Stadium. Photograph: Tony O'Brien/Reuters

West Ham United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday despite a 3-0 win at home to Leeds United, as Tottenham Hotspur's victory over Everton confirmed the Hammers' demotion from England's top flight.

The hosts realistically needed a win with Spurs losing to stay up, having started the game two points behind their relegation rivals with a far inferior goal difference.

West Ham fans feared the worst after news of Spurs' first-half goal spread around the ground, but Taty Castellanos gave them hope with a 67th-minute header. Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead with 10 minutes left and Callum Wilson added a late third.

The win put West Ham on 39 points from 38 games, but they finished two behind 17th-placed Spurs meaning the Hammers were relegated to the second-tier Championship for the first time since 2010-11.

Sunderland secure European spot after beating Chelsea

IMAGE: Trai Hume scores Sunderland's first goal against Chelsea at Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Sunderland became only the fifth side in Premier League history to qualify for Europe in their first season following promotion after beating Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

A 25th-minute volley from Trai Hume and a second-half own goal from Malo Gusto lifted Sunderland into seventh place in the table. Cole Palmer pulled one back for a Chelsea side who had Wesley Fofana sent off.

Sunderland will join Bournemouth, who drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, in the Europa League next season with Chelsea missing out on Europe entirely.

The Conference League spot went to Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth despite a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

United, whose talisman Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and supplied a record-breaking 21st assist of the season, had Champions League qualification wrapped up as did champions Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Liverpool picked up the point they needed to make mathematically certain with a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

Crystal Palace can also qualify for next season's Europa League if they beat Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in Leipzig on Wednesday.