Aston Villa end Arsenal's unbeaten run!

Aston Villa end Arsenal's unbeaten run!

December 06, 2025 20:27 IST

IMAGE: Aston Villa's players celebrate after Emiliano Buendia scored the winner in the 95th minute against Arsenal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Aston Villa ended Premier League leaders Arsenal's long unbeaten run as Emiliano Buendia scored with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a 2-1 victory that put his side right in the title mix at Villa Park on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard's equaliser would extend Arsenal's run without a defeat to 19 games in all competitions but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble.

Matty Cash drove home a low shot to give Villa the lead in the 39th minute to reward his side's adventure.

IMAGE: Emiliano Buendia fired home the winner goal after a late scramble. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Arsenal responded after the break with Trossard equalising from close range seven minutes after the restart after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez deflected a ball into his path.

 

After that it was a whirlwind of attacking play with both sides unwilling to settle for a point. But it was Villa who secured the win to the delight of their fans.

Villa moved into second place, three points behind Arsenal who suffered only their second league loss of the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
