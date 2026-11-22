Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Newcastle United, failing to extend their lead.

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw in action with Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres during their Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain on Saturday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal drew 2-2 with Newcastle United, missing a chance to extend their Premier League lead to eight points.

Manchester City's lean streak continued with a 1-1 home draw against Fulham.

Eberechi Eze put Arsenal ahead, but Newcastle fought back with goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw.

Noni Madueke equalised for Arsenal, securing a point after falling behind.

The draw leaves Arsenal on 28 points, six clear of Brighton & Hove Albion, who have a game in hand.

Leaders Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they drew 2-2 at Newcastle United and Manchester City's lean streak continued in a 1-1 home draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze put champions Arsenal ahead in the 33rd minute at St James' Park and they appeared on course for a 10th win in their opening 11 games but Newcastle hit back after the break with goals by Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw.

Noni Madueke equalised for the visitors who could have their lead cut to three points if Brighton & Hove Albion beat Hull City on Sunday.

Arsenal's Missed Opportunity

IMAGE: Arsenal's Eberechi Eze scores their first goal past Newcastle United's Lukas Hornicek. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

"Second half, the first 20 minutes was obviously not good by our standard, and then obviously when you give this team and this crowd belief at home, it's difficult," Madueke told Sky Sports.

"I think we showed character to get back into the game, but in the end, I reckon 2-2 is probably a fair result." Mikel Arteta's side had to fight back from 2-1 down after a spirited display from their hosts. Arsenal looked set for an easy evening in the first half and they took the lead in the 33rd minute, Eberechi Eze latching on to a superb, angled pass from Kai Havertz to sweep the ball into the net.

Newcastle's Comeback and Late Drama

Booed off at the break, Newcastle levelled four minutes into the second half as Martin Odegaard was robbed from a throw-in by William Osula.

The Danish striker fed the ball to Harvey Barnes, who took a touch before rifling the ball past the keeper. In the 62nd minute the home side went ahead, Malick Thiaw bundling the ball into the net from close range after Arsenal failed to clear a corner. Arsenal keeper David Raya then suffered an arm injury and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arteta's side clawed their way back into the game in the 78th minute, Noni Madueke crowning a sweeping Arsenal attack with a left-foot shot, but keeper Lukas Hornicek should have done more to keep it out. In a see-saw final period, neither side could find the net again, and the draw moved champions Arsenal to 28 points, six clear of Brighton & Hove Albion, who can close the gap at Hull City on Sunday.