Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal open title defence against returning Coventry

Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence against promoted Coventry City on August 21, while Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City start new managerial eras in a season that concludes on May 30, 2027.

IMAGE: Arsenal players during the victory parade after winning the English Premier League 2025-26 season. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal launch their Premier League title defence against newly promoted Coventry City on August 21.

Promoted sides Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry face high-profile opening fixtures.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City begin new eras under changed leadership.

The Manchester derby is set for September 12, and the season will end on May 30, 2027.

Premier League champions Arsenal will begin their title defence at home to newly promoted Coventry City when the 2026–27 season kicks off on August 21.

Coventry return to the top flight for the first time in 25 years and face a daunting test against Mikel Arteta's side, who ended a 22-year wait for the title last season.

Promoted Clubs Face Early Challenges

Hull City, promoted via the playoffs, host Manchester United in the first round of games, while fellow promoted club Ipswich Town take on Sunderland at home, according to fixtures released on Friday.

Manchester City, starting the campaign without former coach Pep Guardiola, host Bournemouth, while Newcastle United take on Liverpool, now led by Andoni Iraola, at St. James' Park.

Chelsea will be seen in action under new coach Xabi Alonso with a London derby away to Fulham, while the highly anticipated Manchester derby is scheduled for September 12.

The campaign will conclude on May 30, 2027, with the Champions League final set for six days later.

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