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Preeti Pawar advances to quarterfinals in Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 27, 2026 00:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar showcased her dominance by storming into the women's 54kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games, bringing her closer to a maiden medal.

Preeti Pawar

IMAGE: Preeti Pawal will take on Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinals. Photograph: SAI Media/X 

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Preeti Pawar advanced to the Commonwealth Games women's 54kg quarterfinals.
  • Pawar secured a dominant Referee Stop Contest (RSC) victory against Deborah Mtenje of Malawi.
  • The win places Preeti Pawar one step closer to her first Commonwealth Games medal.
  • Pawar, an Asian Games bronze medallist, expressed confidence in her performance and draw.

Asian Games bronze medallist boxer Preeti Pawar hardly broke a sweat as she stormed into the women's 54kg quarterfinals after a dominating win over Deborah Mtenje of Malawi in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who won a bronze in the 2022 Asian Games as well as a gold in the New Delhi World Cup last year, toyed with her opponent before winning her round of 16 contest via Referee Stop Contest (RSC) decision in the second round.

The Malawi boxer faced two standing counts, one in each round, and it was enough for the referee to stop the bout with 47 seconds left in the second round. Preeti got the unanimous nod of all the five judges in the first round.

 

Pawar's Path To A Commonwealth Games Medal

The win puts Preeti one victory away from securing her maiden Commonwealth Games medal. She will face Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Clyde secured a unanimous decision victory against Ghana's Nancy Bamfo in the pre-quarterfinals earlier in the day.

The two boxers are familiar with each other, having trained together as sparring partners in Belfast ahead of the Games. "It was my first bout and I wanted to check how I manage in the ring. I was checking the environment of the ring in the first round before getting aggressive in the second," Preeti said.

"I have a good draw and I will give my best. Let's hope for a medal."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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