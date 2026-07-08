How Preeti Pawar Balances Boxing Ambition With Artistic Hobbies

Rising Indian boxing star Preeti Pawar, a bantamweight sensation, is setting her sights on Commonwealth Games gold and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after recent international successes and overcoming health challenges.

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Preeti Pawar, a 22-year-old bantamweight boxer, is a rising star in Indian boxing, overcoming setbacks to achieve significant success.

She secured an Olympic quota for Paris 2024 and won a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, despite a health disruption from Hepatitis A.

Pawar recently clinched gold at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Final and the Asian Championships title, boosting her confidence for upcoming events.

She aims for a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and is actively working on improving her skills, particularly her counter game, for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Beyond the ring, Preeti engages in creative hobbies like quilling, calligraphy, and Mandala art to unwind and maintain mental focus.

Nothing in life is certain and plans do not always work out the way one hopes. India's young boxer Preeti Pawar learnt that lesson early in her career, which is why she heads into the Commonwealth Games with confidence from a stellar run of results but without taking anything for granted.

The 22-year-old bantamweight (54kg) boxer has emerged as one of India's brightest boxing prospects over the last three years, overcoming setbacks while steadily adding medals to her resume.

Preeti Pawar's Journey Through Setbacks And Success

Making her senior World Championships debut in 2023, Preeti impressed despite bowing out in the pre-quarterfinals. She bounced back later that year by winning a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games and securing a quota for the Paris Olympics.

Her Olympic campaign, however, was disrupted after she contracted Hepatitis A just before the Games. Despite the illness affecting her preparations, she still reached the Round of 16. The experience has made her more measured in her outlook.

"At the Commonwealth Games I want to perform my best and get a medal for India...a gold. Let's see what will happen because sometimes we plan something but it doesn't go our way," Preeti told PTI.

Recent Triumphs And Commonwealth Games Ambitions

Following a long break after the Olympics, Preeti returned to international competition in style, winning gold at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Final before claiming silver at the Boxam Elite International tournament in Spain. She then came through a strong field to clinch the Asian Championships title.

The continental gold assumed added significance as many of the same rivals are expected to feature at the Asian Games later this year. "It was a good competition and very good for Asian Games preparation because I would get the same opponents there. It has worked as a confidence booster for me. My performance there was a good sign."

Focusing On Skill Enhancement For Future Olympics

Despite her recent success, Preeti believes there is still considerable room for improvement as she builds towards her long-term target -- the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I wouldn't say I am at my absolute peak. But looking at last season's end and the beginning of this new season, I have been performing well. But there are things that I have to work. My target is the Olympics. I don't want to miss out on anything. "Need to work on my skills. I have to improve my counter game. Mentally also I have to prepare more. I'm adding stuff on my game. I play an attacking game, so trying to add counter on it because we get different opponents. If both are attacking I need to play on counter."

Balancing Boxing With Creative Hobbies

Known for her aggressive style inside the ring, Preeti spends much of her time outside it pursuing hobbies that demand patience and precision.

One wouldn't normally associate a boxer's hard-hitting hands with delicate artwork, but quilling and calligraphy are among her favourite pastimes.

"I like crafts. Whenever I get time on the weekends or in the off season I do craft. I do quilling. I made a frame last month. But right now I am focussing on boxing."

She also carries a Mandala art colouring book with her during tournaments as a way to unwind. "I meditate. I have a sketchbook, I like colouring book, mandala art," she added when asked what she likes to do in her spare time.