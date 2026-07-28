Preeti Pawar Dominates To Assure India First Boxing Medal At Commonwealth Games

Indian boxing sensation Preeti Pawar has guaranteed the nation's first boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games with a commanding unanimous decision victory in the women's 54kg quarterfinal.

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Preeti Pawar secured India's first boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games.

She defeated Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 54kg quarterfinal.

The victory was a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision.

This win guarantees Preeti Pawar at least a bronze medal at the CWG.

Pawar previously won a bronze medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar assured India of their first boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games with a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 54kg quarterfinal, here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Indian, boxing in blue, dominated throughout the contest to register a 5-0 win and advance to the semifinals, thereby guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal.

Pawar's Dominant Performance Secures Semifinal Berth

Despite conceding a height advantage to Clyde, who fought in red, Preeti dictated the opening round with sharp movement and crisp combinations. She repeatedly pierced her opponent's guard with clusters of punches, leaving Clyde with few answers to the Indian's relentless attack. The judges reflected her superiority, awarding the opening round 10-9 in her favour on four scorecards and 10-8 on the fifth.

Preeti maintained the same intensity in the second round, showcasing her superior speed, accuracy and ringcraft. She once again swept all five judges' scorecards, earning 10-9 from three judges and 10-8 from the remaining two to take complete control of the bout heading into the final three minutes.

With the result virtually sealed, the Indian stayed composed in the final round, displaying an impressive range of punches and excellent shot selection for her comprehensive unanimous-decision victory.

This will be the first CWG medal for Preeti who had won bronze at the Hangzhou Asiad in 2022.