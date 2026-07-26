Preeti Panwar secures dominant win in Commonwealth Games, enters quarterfinals

Indian boxing sensation Preeti Panwar, an Asian Games bronze medallist, has powerfully entered the Commonwealth Games women's 54kg quarterfinals, bringing her closer to securing a coveted medal.

IMAGE: Preeti Panwar will take on Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinals. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Preeti Panwar advanced to the women's 54kg boxing quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games.

She secured a dominant Referee Stop Contest (RSC) victory against Deborah Mtenje of Malawi.

The win puts Panwar one step closer to her first Commonwealth Games medal.

Panwar previously won bronze at the 2022 Asian Games and gold at the New Delhi World Cup.

Asian Games bronze medallist boxer Preeti Panwar hardly broke a sweat as she stormed into the women's 54kg quarterfinals after a dominating win over Deborah Mtenje of Malawi in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday.

Preeti Panwar Dominates Commonwealth Games Bout

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who won a bronze in the 2022 Asian Games as well as a gold in the New Delhi World Cup last year, toyed with her opponent before winning her round of 16 contest via Referee Stop Contest (RSC) decision in the second round.

The Malawi boxer faced two standing counts, one in each round, and it was enough for the referee to stop the bout with 47 seconds left in the second round. Preeti got the unanimous nod of all the five judges in the first round.

The win puts Preeti one victory away from securing her maiden Commonwealth Games medal. She will face Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Clyde secured a unanimous decision victory against Ghana's Nancy Bamfo in the pre-quarterfinals earlier in the day.

The two boxers are familiar with each other, having trained together as sparring partners in Belfast ahead of the Games.

"It was my first bout and I wanted to check how I manage in the ring. I was checking the environment of the ring in the first round before getting aggressive in the second," Preeti said.

"I have a good draw and I will give my best. Let's hope for a medal."