Preeti Pawar Enters Asian Boxing Championships Final; Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain Exit

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar's stunning victory propels her to the Asian Boxing Championships final, while seasoned athletes Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain face unexpected exits in the semi-finals.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Preeti Pawar defeats Aeji Im to reach the Asian Boxing Championships final.

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain lose their semi-final bouts at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Priya and Arundhati Choudhary secure spots in the finals of their respective weight categories.

Pooja Rani and Ankushita Boro win bronze medals after semi-final losses.

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria to compete in their semi-finals on Tuesday.

Rising Indian boxer Preeti Pawar downed Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aeji Im of Korea to storm into the final while the seasoned Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain bowed out of the Asian Boxing Championships here Monday.

Priya and Arundhati Choudhary also notched wins in their respective semifinals while world championship medallist Pooja Rani and Ankushita Boro signed off with bronze medals after losing their semifinals.

Preeti Pawar's Triumph

The star of the day was Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti, who delivered a composed and clinical performance, dominating all three rounds against Im to secure a 5-0 win.

She will now face Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-wen, a three-time World Champion (2019, 2023, 2025) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist, in a marquee gold medal clash.

Other Indian Boxers in the Finals

In the women's 60kg category, Priya produced a commanding display to defeat local favourite Namuun Monkhor 5-0, sealing her spot in the final.

She will now take on North Korea's Un Gyong Won in the title bout. Arundhati impressed with a 4-1 victory over Uzbek Oysha Toirova in the 70kg semifinal.

The World Boxing Cup Final gold medallist showcased control and composure to progress to the final where she is set to face Kazakhstan's Bakyt Seidish.

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's Defeats

Two-time world champion Nikhat, however, went down 0-5 to reigning Olympic medalist China's Wu Yu in the 51kg semifinal.

This is Nikhat's second loss to the Chinese who had defeated at the Paris Games as well.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina suffered a 0-5 defeat to 70kg World Championships bronze Uzbekistan's Aziza Zokirova, in the 75kg semfinal. Having received a bye in the opening round, this was Lovlina's first bout in the competition.

Bronze Medals for Pooja Rani and Ankushita Boro

Ankushita went down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist, in the 65kg semifinals. The bout was interrupted due to a power supply issue after the first round, following which the result was decided based on points.

In the women's 80kg category, which features only three boxers, Pooja bowed out after a 0-5 semifinal loss to 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Ryabets.

Upcoming Matches

On Tuesday, world champions Minakshi Hooda (48kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) will compete in their semifinals.