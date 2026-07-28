Two more boxing medals confirmed for India at CWG

Indian boxing stars Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas have made the nation proud by securing at least two medals at the Commonwealth Games, showcasing their prowess in the ring and advancing to the semifinals.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas have guaranteed India at least two bronze medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

Preeti Pawar secured her semifinal spot in the women's 54kg category with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory.

Priya Ghanghas advanced to the women's 60kg semifinals after a hard-fought 4-1 split decision win against a Scottish opponent.

This marks Preeti Pawar's first Commonwealth Games podium finish, adding to her Asian Games bronze.

Both boxers demonstrated strong performances, overcoming their opponents with strategic boxing and resilience.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas assured India of two medals in boxing after advancing to the semifinals of their respective weight categories with contrasting wins at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Preeti Pawar's Dominant Performance

Preeti, competing in the women's 54kg division, outclassed Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde 5-0 by unanimous decision to book her place in the last four and guarantee herself at least a bronze medal.

The 22-year-old Indian, boxing in blue, dominated throughout the contest despite conceding a height advantage to Clyde, who fought in red.

Preeti dictated the opening round with sharp movement and crisp combinations, repeatedly piercing her opponent's guard with clusters of punches. The judges reflected her superiority, awarding the opening round 10-9 in her favour on four scorecards and 10-8 on the fifth.

She maintained the same intensity in the second round, showcasing her superior speed, accuracy and ringcraft. Once again, she swept all five judges' scorecards, earning 10-9 from three judges and 10-8 from the remaining two to take complete control of the bout.

With the result virtually sealed, Preeti stayed composed in the final round, displaying an impressive range of punches and excellent shot selection to complete a comprehensive unanimous-decision victory.

The medal will be the first Commonwealth Games podium finish of Preeti's career. The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist will next face Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.

Priya Ghanghas Secures Semifinal Berth

Later, reigning Priya, who won a gold at the Asian Championships in April in Ulaanbaatar, also entered the semifinals after overcoming local favourite Niamh Mitchell of Scotland by a 4-1 split decision in the women's 60kg quarterfinal.

Having received a first-round bye, the 20-year-old Indian recovered brilliantly after dropping the opening round.

Mitchell edged the first round 4-1 on the judges' scorecards, but Priya responded with greater aggression and cleaner punching to claim the second round by the identical 4-1 margin.

She then maintained her composure in the deciding round, producing the more effective combinations to secure a 4-1 split-decision victory.

The judges scored the contest 28-27, 28-27, 27-28, 28-27 and 29-26 in favour of the Indian.