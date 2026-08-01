Praveen, Selva win CWG triple jump silver, bronze

Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran have made the nation proud by clinching silver and bronze medals respectively at the prestigious Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: India's Praveen Chithravel in action during the men's triple jump final. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Praveen Chitravel secured a silver medal in the triple jump at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran earned a bronze medal in the same event, marking his first international medal.

Chitravel's silver-winning jump was 16.58m, while Thirumaran's bronze-winning jump was 16.52m.

Jamaica's Jordan Scott claimed the gold medal in the triple jump event with a 16.72m jump.

India's Ramesh Shanmugam finished seventh in the men's T54 1500m final in the para athletics segment.

Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze medal respectively in Glasgow Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Chitravel bettered the effort in Glasgow with a silver, which he fetched covering a distance of 16.58m.

IMAGE: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in action. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Compatriot Selva Prabhu was just behind at 16.52m for a bronze -- his first medal of note in international competitions.

Jamaica's Jordan Scott won the gold medal in the event with a 16.72m jump.

Earlier, India's Ramesh Shanmugam ended up seventh, clocking a time of 3:23.59 in the men's T54 1500m final in the para athletics segment.