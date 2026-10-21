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Asian Para Games: Praveen Kumar Wins High Jump Gold; Banti Bags Silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 21, 2026 08:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Witness India's triumph at the Asian Para Games as Praveen Kumar secures a gold medal with a Games record in men's high jump T44/64, while Banti adds a silver, showcasing exceptional para-athletic prowess.

Praveen Kumar

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar, right, and Banti celebrate after winning the gold and silver medal respectively at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India/Instagram

Key Points

  • Praveen Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T44/64 at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.
  • Kumar set a new Games record by sailing over 2.05m to secure the gold medal.
  • Banti clinched a silver medal in the same event, achieving a personal best of 1.92m.
  • T64 and T44 athletes compete together, with T64 for prosthetic lower limbs and T44 for lower-limb impairments without prostheses.

India's Praveen Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T44/64 with a Games record, while Banti clinched silver in the same event at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Praveen sailed over 2.05m to win the gold while Banti produced a personal best of 1.92m to take the silver. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan was third with 1.86m.

 

India's Para Athletics Success

T64 and T44 athletes often compete together in a combined event as World Para Athletics groups lower-limb classes together to ensure enough competitors and fair competition.

T64 is for athletes who run with a prosthetic lower limb, while T44 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who run using two anatomical limbs without prostheses.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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