India's Praveen Kumar Secures Bronze In Asian Para Games Shot Put

India's Praveen Kumar achieved a personal-best throw to clinch a bronze medal in the men's shot put F11 event at the Asian Para Games, showcasing remarkable talent in para-athletics.

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points Praveen Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men's shot put F11 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

The Indian athlete achieved a personal-best throw of 13.86 metres in the competition.

Iran's Amirhossein Alipour won gold with an Asian record of 14.99 metres, while Mahdi Olad claimed silver.

The F11 category in shot put is designated for athletes with complete or near-complete visual impairment.

India's Praveen Kumar came up with a personal-best throw to clinch the bronze medal in the men's shot put F11 event of the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old hurled the iron ball to a distance of 13.86 metres to finish third on the podium in a field of six athletes.

Amirhossein Alipour of Iran set an Asian record with a throw of 14.99 metres to take the gold medal, while his compatriot Mahdi Olad claimed the silver with a throw of 13.93 metres.

The F11 category in shot put is for athletes with complete or near-complete visual impairment.