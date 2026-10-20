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India's Praveen Kumar Secures Bronze In Asian Para Games Shot Put

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 20, 2026 07:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Praveen Kumar achieved a personal-best throw to clinch a bronze medal in the men's shot put F11 event at the Asian Para Games, showcasing remarkable talent in para-athletics.

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Praveen Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men's shot put F11 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.
  • The Indian athlete achieved a personal-best throw of 13.86 metres in the competition.
  • Iran's Amirhossein Alipour won gold with an Asian record of 14.99 metres, while Mahdi Olad claimed silver.
  • The F11 category in shot put is designated for athletes with complete or near-complete visual impairment.

India's Praveen Kumar came up with a personal-best throw to clinch the bronze medal in the men's shot put F11 event of the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old hurled the iron ball to a distance of 13.86 metres to finish third on the podium in a field of six athletes.

 

Amirhossein Alipour of Iran set an Asian record with a throw of 14.99 metres to take the gold medal, while his compatriot Mahdi Olad claimed the silver with a throw of 13.93 metres.

The F11 category in shot put is for athletes with complete or near-complete visual impairment.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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