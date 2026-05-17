How Praveen Kumar Redrew The Contours Of Indian Para Sport

Para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who transformed his physical challenges into remarkable achievements in high jump, is set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri, recognising his significant impact on Indian para sports.

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points Praveen Kumar, a para-athlete, will receive the Padma Shri for his achievements in high jump.

Kumar overcame physical limitations to become a Paralympic champion and world number one.

He won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Praveen Kumar is also the first Indian para-athlete to win gold at an able-bodied national meet.

He mentors emerging para-athletes and is a recipient of the Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

Praveen Kumar, who will receive the Padma Shri on May 26 in the "unsung heroes" category, is one of the few who have turned their physical limitations into strengths in a career that has redrawn the contours of Indian para sport.

Born on May 15, 2003, into a middle-class family at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, Praveen grew up with one leg shorter than the other, but was gifted with a prodigious leap, and soon made high jump his first passion.

Early Training And Development

The inflection point came during an inter-school high jump competition where he competed against able-bodied athletes, drawing the attention of experts.

Under coach Satyapal Singh, he received structured training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, sharpening the skills that transformed him into one of the world's premier para-athletes.

Paralympic Success And Accolades

President Droupadi Murmu will confer Praveen (23), the reigning Paralympic champion in high jump (T64 category), with the Padma Shri during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 26, a home ministry statement said.

Ranked World No. 1 in men's T44 high jump, Praveen at 18 became the youngest Indian para-athlete to win a Paralympic medal after securing silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which was held in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, with an Asian-record leap of 2.07 metres.

Further Achievements And Recognition

He then went on to clinch gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games and the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

In 2022, Praveen created history by becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win gold at an able-bodied national meet â the 20th National Federation Cup Junior U-20 Athletics Championships.

A recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Praveen mentors emerging para-athletes.