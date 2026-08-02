Praveen Chithravel's Commonwealth Games Silver Fuels Family Pride, Village Dreams

Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel's remarkable journey from a modest home in Tamil Nadu to securing a silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games is a testament to his family's dedication and community support, inspiring a new generation.

IMAGE: Praveen Chithravel with his silver medal in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

Key Points Praveen Chithravel won a silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

His father, an agricultural daily wage worker, expressed immense pride in Praveen's international achievement, highlighting the family's humble background.

Praveen's father credited the entire community, including villagers, teachers, and relatives, for their support in his son's athletic journey.

The family hopes Praveen will secure a gold medal in the future and inspire more youngsters from their village to pursue sports.

Praveen previously earned a bronze medal at the Asian Games, showcasing his consistent performance on the international stage.

The modest home of an agricultural daily wage worker in Settisathiram in Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, erupted in celebration as Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel secured the silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Praveen's father, Chithravel, expressed immense pride in his son's international achievement while reflecting on the family's humble beginnings. "I am an agricultural daily wage worker," he told PTI Videos. "We educated our children and supported their dreams with the income I earned through daily wage work," he said.

A Journey of Dedication and Support

Recalling the early days of Praveen's athletic journey, he said, "Wherever I went, I took him on my bicycle. I showed him the world little by little, and step by step, he improved and went on to compete at the international level." Praveen clinched the silver medal on Saturday with a best leap of 16.58 metres in freezing conditions, narrowly missing the gold medal.

Acknowledging the close finish, his father said the family had hoped for gold but was immensely proud of his achievement. "He missed it by a hair's breadth, but that's okay," he said, adding, "Next time, my son will certainly win the gold medal and bring greater pride to India and Tamil Nadu."

Community and Government's Role

The father, whose daughter works as a teacher and whose two sons are athletes, credited the entire community for Praveen's success. "The youth of this village encouraged him as though he were their own child," he said. "Teachers, relatives, and the entire village guided me in ways I did not know and helped my son progress to the next level," Chithravel added. He also expressed gratitude to the authorities. "I am deeply indebted to both the State and Central governments for extending all the assistance and support we needed," he said.

The family and villagers watched the event unfold on television, celebrating Praveen's latest international medal. The athlete had earlier won a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Looking ahead, Praveen's father said he hoped his son's achievements would inspire the next generation. "I pray that my son wins the gold medal next time," he said. "More importantly, I hope his success brings immense pride to this village and inspires at least ten more youngsters from here to take up sports and excel," he added.