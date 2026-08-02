Home  » Sports » Praveen Chithravel's Commonwealth Games Silver Fuels Family Pride, Village Dreams

Praveen Chithravel's Commonwealth Games Silver Fuels Family Pride, Village Dreams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 02, 2026 16:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel's remarkable journey from a modest home in Tamil Nadu to securing a silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games is a testament to his family's dedication and community support, inspiring a new generation.

Praveen Chithravel with his silver medal in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday

IMAGE: Praveen Chithravel with his silver medal in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

Key Points

  • Praveen Chithravel won a silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
  • His father, an agricultural daily wage worker, expressed immense pride in Praveen's international achievement, highlighting the family's humble background.
  • Praveen's father credited the entire community, including villagers, teachers, and relatives, for their support in his son's athletic journey.
  • The family hopes Praveen will secure a gold medal in the future and inspire more youngsters from their village to pursue sports.
  • Praveen previously earned a bronze medal at the Asian Games, showcasing his consistent performance on the international stage.
 

The modest home of an agricultural daily wage worker in Settisathiram in Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, erupted in celebration as Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel secured the silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Praveen's father, Chithravel, expressed immense pride in his son's international achievement while reflecting on the family's humble beginnings. "I am an agricultural daily wage worker," he told PTI Videos. "We educated our children and supported their dreams with the income I earned through daily wage work," he said.

A Journey of Dedication and Support

Recalling the early days of Praveen's athletic journey, he said, "Wherever I went, I took him on my bicycle. I showed him the world little by little, and step by step, he improved and went on to compete at the international level." Praveen clinched the silver medal on Saturday with a best leap of 16.58 metres in freezing conditions, narrowly missing the gold medal.

Acknowledging the close finish, his father said the family had hoped for gold but was immensely proud of his achievement. "He missed it by a hair's breadth, but that's okay," he said, adding, "Next time, my son will certainly win the gold medal and bring greater pride to India and Tamil Nadu."

Community and Government's Role

The father, whose daughter works as a teacher and whose two sons are athletes, credited the entire community for Praveen's success. "The youth of this village encouraged him as though he were their own child," he said. "Teachers, relatives, and the entire village guided me in ways I did not know and helped my son progress to the next level," Chithravel added. He also expressed gratitude to the authorities. "I am deeply indebted to both the State and Central governments for extending all the assistance and support we needed," he said.

The family and villagers watched the event unfold on television, celebrating Praveen's latest international medal. The athlete had earlier won a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Looking ahead, Praveen's father said he hoped his son's achievements would inspire the next generation. "I pray that my son wins the gold medal next time," he said. "More importantly, I hope his success brings immense pride to this village and inspires at least ten more youngsters from here to take up sports and excel," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

Praveen ChithravelGlasgow Commonwealth GamesTamil NaduAsian GamesThiruvarur

More From Rediff

Unnati Sharma's Judo Bronze Fuels Olympic Medal Dream

Unnati Sharma's Judo Bronze Fuels Olympic Medal Dream

Sreejesh Weighs In On Hockey Saffron Jersey Controversy

Sreejesh Weighs In On Hockey Saffron Jersey Controversy

Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open

Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open

Related Stories

Farmer's Son Chithravel Beats Cold to Win CWG Silver

Farmer's Son Chithravel Beats Cold to Win CWG Silver

Quick Links

IndiaCommunity and Government's RoleStateNext Generation

Web Stories

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship
8 Indian States With The Most Forests

8 Indian States With The Most Forests
7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026