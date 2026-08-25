Pratitee Bordoloi And Mayank Chakraborty Edge Closer To Asian Junior Chess Crowns

Indian chess talents Pratitee Bordoloi and Mayank Chakraborty are on the verge of winning the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship titles after securing crucial victories in the penultimate round, setting up an exciting final day.

Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

Key Points Pratitee Bordoloi secured a vital win, extending her lead to a full point in the girls' championship.

Mayank Chakraborty strengthened his position in the Open Championship, maintaining a half-point advantage.

Both top seeds are now just one round away from clinching their respective Asian Junior Classical Chess titles.

The penultimate round saw intense competition, with other strong contenders like Shohradova Leyla and Artem Pingin also making gains.

The final round promises an exciting conclusion to both the Open and Girls' championships.

Top seeds Pratitee Bordoloi and Mayank Chakraborty moved a step closer to the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship crowns with wins in the eighth and penultimate round here on Tuesday.

Intense Battles In Junior Chess Championship

Pratitee scored a crucial victory over FM (FIDE Master) Prishita Gupta to take her tally to an impressive 7/8 and extend her lead to a full point. Her nearest rival, WCM (Woman Candidate Master) Shohradova Leyla of Turkmenistan, was held to a draw by WCM Dakshita Kumawat and moved to 6 points.

WFM (Woman FIDE Master) Mariya Kholyavko of Kazakhstan and WCM Sravyasree Bheemarasetty registered important victories to also reach 6 points.

In the Open Championship, Mayank Chakraborty strengthened his grip on the title by defeating Daksh Goyal to move to 7/8. His nearest challenger, IM (International Master) Artem Pingin of Russia, scored an important victory over IM Vignesh Advaith Vemula to reach 6.5 points.

FM Sharnarthi Viresh was held to a draw by IM Apoorv Kamble and moved to 6 points, while FM Madhvendra Pratap Sharma defeated CM (Candidate Master) Ahmet Gubatayev of Turkmenistan to also reach 6 points.

With one round remaining, Mayank holds a half-point advantage over Pingin, setting up an exciting finish to the Open Championship. Pratitee, meanwhile, holds a one-point cushion over her nearest challengers as both title races head into the decisive final round.