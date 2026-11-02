Prashant Sutar To Contest Against Leander Paes In AITA Elections

Get the latest on the All India Tennis Association elections as MSLTA president Prashant Sutar announces his challenge against tennis icon Leander Paes for the crucial vice-president's position on November 27.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Leander Paes/Twitter

Key Points MSLTA president Prashant Sutar announced his candidature for the AITA vice-president's post on Monday.

Sutar's bid will see him contest against legendary tennis player Leander Paes in the AITA elections on November 27.

Sutar's priorities include strengthening tennis infrastructure, expanding the tournament calendar, and improving grassroots programmes.

Interim AITA president Chintan Parikh and interim secretary general Sunder Iyer are aligned with Leander Paes.

DLTA President Rohit Rajpal is expected to lead another group contesting for the president's post.

Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) president Prashant Sutar on Monday announced his candidature for the vice-president's post in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections on November 27, setting up a contest against the legendary Leander Paes.

AITA Elections: Key Players And Alliances

The contest assumes significance as Paes and AITA interim president Chintan Parikh have announced that they are working together as a team for the upcoming elections.

Interim AITA secretary general Sunder Iyer is also part of the same group and is expected to contest for the same position against Gurcharan Singh Hora from Chhatisgarh.

The other group is likely to be headed by DLTA President and Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal, who had announced that he will contest for president's post.

Sutar has experience in tennis administration and tournament organisation.

He was the tournament director of the Tata Open Maharashtra ATP event and played a key role in bringing the tournament to Pune after it was moved out of Chennai.

Sutar said his priorities would include strengthening tennis infrastructure, expanding the domestic and international tournament calendar, improving grassroots programmes and creating better development pathways for players.