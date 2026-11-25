Prashant Sutar, a contender for the AITA vice-president role, unveils an ambitious plan to transform Indian tennis by boosting player numbers to one million and establishing a robust grassroots ecosystem nationwide.

Photograph: PTI

Key Points Prashant Sutar, challenging Leander Paes for AITA vice-president, aims to increase Indian tennis participation to one million players in the next four to eight years.

Sutar advocates for a sustainable grassroots structure with better infrastructure, regular tournaments, and financial assistance for promising youngsters.

He proposes AITA provide financial aid to players after participating in five ITF/national events and create a pool of coaches for international travel.

Sutar plans to expand tennis to regions like Northeast India and leverage government schemes, including Khelo India, for infrastructure development.

He highlights the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association's (MSLTA) successful model, which invested over Rs 100 crore in tennis development over the past decade.

Prashant Sutar, who is challenging tennis legend Leander Paes for the vice-president's post in the AITA elections on November 27, wants to build a nationwide ecosystem that can increase the number of people playing the sport to one million.

Boosting Indian Tennis Participation

The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) president believes Indian tennis needs to move beyond dependence on individual players and create a sustainable grassroots structure, with better infrastructure, regular tournaments and financial assistance to promising youngsters.

"If you have 1,00,000 players playing today, we should make sure that in the next four to eight years, at least a million players are playing," Sutar told PTI in an interview.

"My main goal is to create an infrastructure ecosystem and increase the footfall of tennis across India. We need a pipeline of players, so that irrespective of who is the president or secretary, the system continues to produce players."

Key Proposals For Player Development

Sutar proposed that players competing in ITF and national-level tournaments should receive financial assistance after participating in five events. He also wants AITA to create a pool of coaches who can travel with players for international competitions at the association's expense.

He said tournaments must reach states that have traditionally remained outside the professional tennis circuit, identifying Northeast India as a particular priority.

"I want to work with the northeastern state associations to build a sustainable tennis ecosystem, with better access to coaching, facilities and regular competition," he said.

Replicating Maharashtra's Success Model

Sutar argued that government land and funding schemes, including support through Khelo India and the Sports Authority of India, could help expand tennis infrastructure and make the sport accessible beyond established centres.

Pointing to Maharashtra's model, he said MSLTA had spent more than Rs 100 crore on tournaments and tennis development over the past decade, hosting ATP and WTA events, Challenger tournaments, ITF competitions, the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

The association has received land on lease from the Maharashtra government, while corporate sponsors such as Tata Motors, L&T and Adar Poonawalla have supported its tournaments and development programmes.

Sutar said the model, which combines a team handling tournament execution with another focusing on infrastructure, funding and government liaison, could be replicated in other states.

Sutar's Administrative Philosophy

He also highlighted the growth of district centres in Solapur, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Navi Mumbai, while describing Pune as India's tennis capital.

Asked about his contest against Paes, Sutar said he believed in gradually earning administrative positions through contribution rather than attaching importance to a particular post.

"I started as a supporter, then became a council member, vice-president, chairman and eventually president in Maharashtra. I believe one should climb the ladder gradually through developmental work."

On allegations and recent issues concerning MSLTA, including the locking of its premises, Sutar said the matter arose from differences in the interpretation of its government land lease agreement and had been addressed.

He maintained that the association had always functioned transparently and professionally.

"I would prefer to keep this conversation focused on my vision for AITA and the future of Indian tennis. Having said that, I want to assure everyone that all is well at MSLTA and its work continues as usual," he said.