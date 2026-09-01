Prashant Singh To Lead SAI Gandhinagar Operations

The Sports Authority of India has appointed experienced Khelo India official Prashant Singh as the new Regional Director for its Gandhinagar centre, tasked with enhancing sports development across Gujarat and Rajasthan, particularly in Para Sports.

Key Points Prashant Singh has been appointed Regional Director of SAI Gandhinagar, with additional responsibility for Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Singh brings over 10 years of experience in sports administration, including significant involvement with the Khelo India Scheme.

He played a crucial role in establishing the Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS) in 2021.

A key priority for Singh is to develop NCOE Gandhinagar into a leading national centre for Para Sports.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has appointed former Khelo India Scheme official Prashant Singh as Regional Director of its Gandhinagar centre, with additional responsibility of operations across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Prashant Singh's Extensive Experience In Sports Administration

Hailing from Lucknow, Singh has over 10 years of experience in sports administration, having been closely associated with the Khelo India Scheme since its inception, including the launch and conduct of the first-ever Khelo India School Games in 2018. He has also held responsibilities within the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Olympic Cell. He has served as Sports Development Officer for disciplines including Athletics, Wrestling, Hockey, Cycling, Fencing and Judo at SAI headquarters in Delhi.

"In 2021, Singh played a key role in establishing the Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS), aimed at strengthening injury prevention, diagnosis and rehabilitation systems for elite and developmental athletes," stated a press release from SAI.

In 2022, Singh served as the head of SAI's Media Division.

"A key priority would be to establish NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) Gandhinagar as a leading national centre for the development of Para Sports, with a strong high-performance ecosystem and enhanced pathways for Para athletes," Singh said.