Prannoy, Tanvi Lead Indian Charge Into Vietnam Open Quarterfinals

Indian badminton stars HS Prannoy, Tanvi Sharma, and other talented shuttlers have showcased their prowess by advancing to the quarterfinals of the prestigious Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament, setting the stage for exciting clashes.

Photograph: Olympics / X

Key Points HS Prannoy and Sanskar Saraswat secured spots in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Vietnam Open.

Top seed Tanvi Sharma and seventh seed Malvika Bansod will face each other in an all-Indian women's singles quarterfinal.

Isharani Baruah, Mansi Singh, and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj also advanced in women's singles.

The mixed doubles pair of Vimalraj Annadurai and Shreya Balaji reached the quarterfinals.

Several other Indian players, including Tharun Mannepalli and Alap Mishra, were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals.

Veteran shuttler HS Prannoy will face compatriot Sanskar Saraswat, while Tanvi Sharma will square off against Malvika Bansod in the quarterfinals after the four Indians won their respective matches of the Vietnam Open Super 100.

Prannoy And Sanskar's Progress

Third-seeded Prannoy overcame Chinese Taipei's Wu Zhe Ying 21-15 13-21 21-14, showcasing his experience and resilience. Sanskar Saraswat also progressed after beating sixth seed Kiran George 12-21 21-1, 21-18 in a hard-fought pre-quarterfinal match, demonstrating his emerging talent.

Women's Singles Dominance

Top seed Tanvi Sharma, who recently won the Taipei Open Super 300, will meet compatriot and seventh seed Malvika Bansod in an anticipated all-Indian quarterfinal. Tanvi was tested by Thailand's Passa-Orn Phannachet before prevailing 26-24 21-12, while Malvika defeated Tidapron Kleebyesun 21-19 21-14, setting up an exciting clash between the two. Third seed Isharani Baruah also entered the quarters with a 21-18 21-16 win over Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei. She will take on Chinese Taipei's Huang Ching Ping in her women's singles quarterfinal.

Mansi Singh, who finished runner-up at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 last week, continued her good run by defeating China's Xu Wen Jing 23-21 21-19. She is set to meet sixth seeded fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, who beat South Korea's Kim Min Sun 21-13, 22-20, ensuring strong Indian representation in the later stages of the tournament.

Mixed Doubles And Other Results

In mixed doubles, seventh seeds Vimalraj Annadurai and Shreya Balaji advanced to the quarterfinals with a 21-15 24-22 win over fourth seeds Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma in an all-Indian encounter. They will next face Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit, aiming for a semi-final berth.

Among other Indians, Tharun Mannepalli and Alap Mishra, however, failed to progress beyond the pre-quarterfinals. Mannepalli lost 14-21 13-21 to Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Dang, while Alap was beaten 15-21 9-21 by China's fifth seed Dong Tian Yao. Seventh seed Zhu Xuan Chen of China edged past India's Rounak Chouhan 21-16 11-21 25-23 in a closely fought contest, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.