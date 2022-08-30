News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy advances to pre-quarterfinals in Japan

Prannoy advances to pre-quarterfinals in Japan

Source: PTI
August 30, 2022 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy

IMAGE: HS Prannoy will now take on former world champion, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the second round. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy moved into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open after his opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired hurt midway in the first round in Osaka on Tuesday.

The unseeded Prannoy was narrowly leading the first game 11-10 when the world number 12 player from Hong Kong threw in the towel within seven minutes of their men's singles opener.

 

The world number 18 Indian will now take on former world champion, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the second round.

Prannoy had been in fine form at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo last week, stunning two-time world champion Kento Momota before getting the better of compatriot and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen.

However, his stellar run ended in the quarterfinals as he lost to China's Zhao Junpeng.

Later in the day, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam will take on Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Lim in their first-round clash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
US Open: Like Serena, Like Olympia
US Open: Like Serena, Like Olympia
Will India bring in Pant or Ashwin?
Will India bring in Pant or Ashwin?
PIX: Serena the showstopper on Day 1 of US Open!
PIX: Serena the showstopper on Day 1 of US Open!
Disney Star sub licenses ICC TV rights to Zee
Disney Star sub licenses ICC TV rights to Zee
Maharashtra ahead of UP, Bihar in IPC crimes in 2021
Maharashtra ahead of UP, Bihar in IPC crimes in 2021
Nobody can fill Jhulan's shoes: Harmanpreet
Nobody can fill Jhulan's shoes: Harmanpreet
That's called a diehard Bachchan fan
That's called a diehard Bachchan fan

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

No more 'Mr Fix It', Smith revels in new-found freedom

No more 'Mr Fix It', Smith revels in new-found freedom

Clinton, Tyson, Jackman cheer Serena

Clinton, Tyson, Jackman cheer Serena

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances