HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pranjali Dhumal claims 25m pistol gold in Deaflympics

Pranjali Dhumal claims 25m pistol gold in Deaflympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 11:01 IST

x

Pranjali Dhumal

IMAGE: Pranjali Dhumal had qualified for the finals with a new qualification world record and Deaflympic record score of 573 out of 600. Photograph: Ronak Pandit Shooting Centre/Instagram

Pranjali Dhumal won gold in the women's 25m pistol event -- her third medal in the Deaflympics, in Tokyo, on Monday.

She had earlier won gold in the mixed pistol event with Abhinav

Deshwal, and a silver in the women's air pistol.

Mosina Halyna of Ukraine won the silver and Jeon Jiwon of Korea took the bronze.

Anuya Prasad, who had won gold in women's air pistol event, finished at fourth place.

Pranjali had qualified for the finals with a new qualification world record and Deaflympic record score of 573 out of 600.

 

On Sunday, Abhinav Deshwal had won India's 15th medal in shooting at the Deaflympics, clinching the gold in the 25m pistol event with a record in qualification. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Italy rout Spain to complete historic Davis Cup hat-trick
Italy rout Spain to complete historic Davis Cup hat-trick
EPL: Eze's hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
EPL: Eze's hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
Abhinav Deshwal wins 25m pistol gold at Deaflympics
Abhinav Deshwal wins 25m pistol gold at Deaflympics
'Lakshya's fighting spirit is remarkable'
'Lakshya's fighting spirit is remarkable'
F1: 'Worst season ever' for Ferrari's Hamilton!
F1: 'Worst season ever' for Ferrari's Hamilton!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

APJ Abdul Kalam is role model for Muslims, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Madni s remarks0:23

APJ Abdul Kalam is role model for Muslims, Maharashtra CM...

Champions get emotional after T20 blind Women s world cup 2025 win2:25

Champions get emotional after T20 blind Women s world cup...

Protest turns chaos! Demonstrators use chilli spray on Delhi Police personnel DCP chilling revelation3:18

Protest turns chaos! Demonstrators use chilli spray on...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO