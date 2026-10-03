Pranavi scripts history with Asian Games golf gold

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has etched her name in history by securing the nation's first-ever women's golf gold medal at the Asian Games, leading her team to a remarkable silver finish.

IMAGE: Pranavi Urs celebrates after winning the women's individual stroke play gold medal and women's team silver medal with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

She secured the individual gold with a final score of 15-under 265, maintaining a one-stroke lead.

India also clinched a team silver medal in women's golf, with contributions from Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Diksha Dagar.

This achievement marks India's best-ever performance by a women's golf team at the Asian Games.

Pranavi's gold is India's first golfing gold since Shiv Kapur's win in 2002 and the best overall performance since the 1982 Delhi Asiad.

Pranavi Urs on Saturday became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, holding on to a slender one-stroke lead in the final round to achieve the historic feat that also helped the country claim the team silver.

The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

Pranavi Urs' Historic Victory

IMAGE: Pranavi Urs in action during the women's individual stroke play final. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack. The silver went to China's Yin Ruoning (67) and bronze was taken by Singapore's Shannon Tan (68) following a playoff after both ended with overall scores of 266 in what was a tense finish for the top three.

"I like being the first to do things. People will come along to do more but the first will always be the first," a jubilant Pranavi said after the historic triumph.

India's Team Silver Success

Pranavi's performance, that included birdies on the 6th, 10th and 13th holes in the final round, also became a crucial factor in fetching India the team silver with other members being Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round).

Olympian Aditi, who had won an individual silver in the last edition of the Games, produced her best performance of the week, slamming in five consecutive birdies against a double bogey and a bogey, to sign off tied 14th individually with a two-over 282 total. Diksha ended tied 23rd on the individual leaderboard with a 12-over total.

The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538).

The trio thus ensured the best ever performance by an Indian women's golf team at the Asian Games.

A Legacy of Indian Golfing Achievements

Pranavi's medal was India's first golfing gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur.

It was also the best Indian performance since the 1982 Delhi Asiad, the year in which golf became a part of the Games roster.

In that edition, Lakshman Singh had bagged the individual men's gold, and joined Amit Luthra, and Rajiv Mohta to bag the team honours as well.