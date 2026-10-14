Rory McIlroy Applauds Pranavi Urs' Asian Games Gold Medal Win

Golfing legend Rory McIlroy lauded Indian sensation Pranavi Urs for her remarkable resilience and character in clinching a historic Asian Games gold medal, inspiring many with her comeback.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Rory McIlroy on Wednesday applauded Indian golfer Pranavi Urs for her "tremendous resilience and character" in winning Asian Games gold.

Pranavi Urs overcame a triple bogey in her final round at the Asian Games earlier this month to secure the gold medal.

McIlroy met Urs in India, where he is for the DP World India Championships beginning on Thursday.

Urs was also instrumental in India winning the women's team silver at the Asian Games.

McIlroy praised Urs's composure and dedication, noting her plans to play in the Women's Indian Open next week.

Irish golfing star Rory McIlroy on Wednesday applauded India's first Asian Games gold-winning woman golfer Pranavi Urs, saying that she showed "tremendous resilience and character" during her campaign at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Games.

McIlroy, making his second visit to India for the DP World India Championships beginning here on Thursday, met Pranavi after landing here. The 23-year-old overcame a triple bogey at the beginning of her final round in the Asian Games to win the gold by a stroke earlier this month. She was also instrumental in India winning the women's team silver.

McIlroy Praises Pranavi's Resilience

Pranavi later said she was inspired by McIlroy's fightback to win the Masters after a double bogey.

"Winning the Asian Games is an amazing achievement. To recover from an early triple bogey and go on to win shows tremendous resilience and character. It was a delight to meet her," the 37-year-old Irish superstar said after meeting the young player from Mysuru.

"She's a wonderful young woman. She said she was nervous, but she didn't seem it, and it was great to spend some time with her. She told me she's playing the Women's Indian Open at DLF next week.

"She walked a few holes with us, but then said she needed to go and practice. It's an amazing accomplishment, and I'm glad I had the chance to meet her," added the former world number one.

McIlroy's career reached a defining milestone when he completed the career Grand Slam with his first Masters title in 2025.

He successfully defended his Green Jacket in April this year, joining an exclusive group of golfers to win back-to-back Masters.