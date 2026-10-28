Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Ready For Wistron Ladies Open Challenge

Indian golf sensation Pranavi Urs, buoyed by recent successes including an Asian Games gold and a top-four finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, is poised to make her mark at the prestigious USD 1.2 million Wistron Ladies Open in Chinese Taipei.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Pranavi Urs, the sole Indian in the 108-player field, enters the Wistron Ladies Open after a strong tied fourth finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

The 23-year-old's recent form includes a historic individual gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, highlighting her growing international stature.

The 72-hole Wistron Ladies Open, co-sanctioned by LET and TLPGA, runs from October 29 to November 1.

Defending champion Yani Tseng, a five-time Major winner, and recent Hero Women's Indian Open winner Pornanong Phatlum are among the key contenders.

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, the 2024 LET Order of Merit champion, also returns to a course where she previously won the Wistron Ladies Open in 2024 and finished in the top 10 last year.

Fresh from a second consecutive top-four finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, Pranavi Urs will look to carry her encouraging form into the USD 1.2 million Wistron Ladies Open, which begins at Sunrise Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Pranavi, the only Indian in the 108-player field, arrives in Chinese Taipei after another strong showing at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, where she finished tied fourth at three-under 285.

The result followed her historic individual gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan and further underlined her growing stature on the international circuit.

Pranavi Urs's Strong Form

The 23-year-old Indian will be up against an experienced field in the 72-hole event, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association (TLPGA).

For Pranavi, the week offers another opportunity to test herself against established international players and build on the consistency that has marked her recent performances. The tournament runs from October 29 to November 1.

She will play the first round alongside Alexandra Fosterling of Germany and Ching Huang of Chinese Taipei.

Key Contenders And Defending Champion

Among the biggest attractions is defending champion Yani Tseng, the five-time Major winner who produced an emotional victory here last year, ending a title drought of 4,306 days.

The former world No. 1, who won the inaugural Women's Indian Open in 2007, returns home with renewed confidence after finishing tied third at the Aramco Korea Championship earlier this month.

Other Noteworthy Players

Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum also arrives with plenty of confidence after a memorable week in India. The 36-year-old created history by winning the Women's Indian Open for a record fourth time, producing a bogey-free seven-under 65 in the final round to finish at 11-under 277.

The victory, her third on the LET, came 14 years after her previous appearance at the Indian Open and reaffirmed her ability to compete with the younger generation.

"I can't believe I won at DLF for the fourth time. I'm very happy. The win means a lot to me. It shows me I can still do it and play well," said Phatlum, who has now secured her place in this week's tournament.

Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, the 2024 LET Order of Merit champion, is another player to watch. She finished tied ninth in India and will return to a course where she won the Wistron Ladies Open in 2024 and finished in the top 10 last year.