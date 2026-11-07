Home  » Sports » Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Holds Steady In China Championship

Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Holds Steady In China Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 07, 2026 19:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Pranavi Urs maintained her position at one-over after three rounds, carding an even-par 73 at the 2026 Aramco China Championship, as she aims to improve her standing in the competitive tournament.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded an even-par 73 in her third round at the 2026 Aramco China Championship.
  • She is currently tied 57th at one-over after three rounds.
  • Pranavi's round featured two birdies and two bogeys, finishing the day at even par on the par-73 course.
  • Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes and England's Charlotte Heath share the lead at 16-under-par with one round remaining.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded another even-par 73 to remain one-over after three rounds and lie tied 57th at the 2026 Aramco China Championship here.

The Asian Games gold medallist has now returned cards of 73, 72 and 73.

 

Pranavi's round featured two birdies and two bogeys. She picked up her first birdie on the fifth but dropped a shot on the ninth. Another bogey on the 16th was offset by a birdie on the 18th as she finished the day at even par on the par-73 course.

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes and England's Charlotte Heath share the lead at 16-under-par with one round remaining.

Sobron, who was tied for second overnight, carded a five-under 68 on Saturday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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