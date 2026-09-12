How Pranavi Urs Plans To Drive India To Asian Games Golf Glory

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs outlines her strategic approach for the upcoming Asian Games, focusing on consistent performance, strong driving, and team synergy with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar to secure a medal for India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs believes India's women's golf team has the potential for gold at the Asian Games, focusing on consistency and strong play.

The Indian golf squad for the Asian Games includes Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Diksha Dagar for women, and Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, and Saptak Talwar for men.

Urs stresses the importance of consistent three-four under par rounds daily and creating birdie chances to be in medal contention.

Her extensive experience on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and past successes, including winning an IGPL event, boost her confidence for the international competition.

Pranavi Urs is actively working on improving her approach play and course management with coach Steven Giuliano to elevate her game further.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs believes India's women's team has the firepower to challenge for gold at the Asian Games, but says consistency, sound driving and creating enough birdie chances will matter more than chasing unrealistic numbers in Japan. India will field a six-member golf squad at the Asian Games, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi forming the women's team, while Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar will represent the country in the men's competition.

"I don't really want to think about the outcome. I think I'm just going to stick to my process and give it my best shot," the young golfer from Mysuru, who will next play at La Sella Open in Spain, told PTI in an interview. "As golfers we don't play a lot of team sport, it's more of an individual sport. So to go out there and try and like do for your country and as a team is something that I really look forward to this year. And with Aditi and Diksha being on the team, it'll be a good week." Shiv Kapur is the last Indian to win the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games.

Strategy For Asian Games Success

"I think just giving ourselves opportunities a lot more, chances for birdies and driving the ball well. I think as a whole, it just needs to kind of come together and not necessarily a low number. But I think if you're being consistently like shooting three-four under every day would automatically put you in contention," Pranavi said. The 23-year-old, who has been competing extensively on the Ladies European Tour (LET), said the Asian Games field should not feel dramatically different from the regular international circuit, with several leading players from countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong also familiar opponents from the LET. "I'm not going to look at it as like a separate event or anything. I think I'm just going to go out there and try and do my best and hopefully win a medal," said Pranavi, who finished tied 17th at Irish Open in August.

Leveraging International Experience

Pranavi will also draw confidence from her growing experience on the international circuit and her strong performances in India. She was the first woman to win an event in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), beating a field that included leading male professionals. Her victory came after an impressive 60, a performance that remains among the highlights of her career. "Honestly, what IGPL has done for Indian golf is phenomenal. I don't think any of the other tours have done what they've done," Pranavi said, describing the mixed-gender format as a "good healthy competition" that shows the capabilities of both men and women golfers. Her recent international campaign has also included good showings at events such as the Irish Open and Dutch Open, while she has previously registered top-10 finishes in Spain and Sweden.

Journey And Game Development

The Mysuru-born golfer's journey began almost by accident. She picked up golf at around five-and-a-half years of age and initially visited the Mysuru Golf Course more for the horses at the adjoining turf club than the sport itself. A year later, her father entered her in a South Zone event in Mysuru. It was her first tournament on a golf course, and she won. "I think from then onwards, it's just been golf," said Pranavi, who finished tied 4th in her rookie year at the Hero Indian Open in 2024. Pranavi has since built a reputation as one of India's longest hitters, identifying driving as one of the strongest parts of her game. But she believes her approaches and course management are the areas that must improve if she is to make the next jump in her career. "My coach and I, we have the stats app that I fill in my stats after every round. And he has all the data. So, by the end of the week, we get on a call and kind of see what areas have improved and what areas can be improved," she said. "To get to the next level, I think I had to kind of focus on that a little bit more and kind of course management." Pranavi is working with coach Steven Giuliano and said her immediate focus remains on improving her approach play and putting herself in better positions to score.

Future Aspirations In Golf

Her long-term ambitions, however, extend well beyond the Asian Games. "Winning on LET would be a dream. I've been chasing after it for three years now," she said. "And hopefully I also get on the LPGA."