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Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Cards Even Par In Aramco China Championship Opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 05, 2026 16:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Pranavi Urs, an Asian Games gold medallist, commenced her campaign at the 2026 Aramco China Championship with an even par 72, positioning her T-68 after the opening round.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded an even par 72 in the first round of the 2026 Aramco China Championship.
  • Urs, an Asian Games gold medallist, is currently T-68 after day one.
  • She recorded two birdies and two bogeys during her opening round.
  • Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, and Liqi Zeng share the lead with rounds of 65 (-8).

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs got off to a modest start at the 2026 Aramco China Championship, carding an even par 72 in the first round here.

Pranavi, the Asian Games gold medallist, had two birdies and as many bogeys to be T-68 after day one.

 

Pranavi played alongside Daniela Darquea of Ecuador and Italian Anna Zanusso. The Indian birdied the fourth hole and the 16th but dropped shots on the second and the fifth.

Three players shared the lead after the first round. English duo of Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath were joined at the top of the leaderboard by China's Liqi Zeng after they all fired rounds of 65 (-8).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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