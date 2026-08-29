Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Shows Resilience At KPMG Women's Irish Open

Discover how Indian golf sensation Pranavi Urs secured her spot in the weekend rounds of the KPMG Women's Irish Open, showcasing resilience amidst a challenging international field.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs is the sole Indian golfer to qualify for the weekend at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

Urs carded a strong two-under-par 70 in her second round, placing her tied for eighth.

She is currently ten strokes behind the dominant leader, South Africa's Casandra Alexander.

Other Indian participants, including Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and Avani Prashanth, missed the cut.

Casandra Alexander leads comfortably at 15-under-par, poised for her second LET title.

Pranavi Urs emerged as the sole Indian to qualify for the weekend rounds at the prestigious KPMG Women's Irish Open. Delivering a resilient performance at the Palmer South course at The K Club, Urs carded a solid two-under-par 70 in her second round to secure a spot tied for eighth place. While her steady play kept Indian hopes alive in the tournament, a highly competitive global field means she faces a steep uphill battle. Urs currently sits ten strokes adrift of the runaway tournament leader, South Africa's Casandra Alexander, who continues to dominate the leaderboard.

Pranavi Urs's Resilient Performance

Urs endured an erratic but ultimately rewarding front nine. She suffered an early setback with a bogey on the second hole, but quickly recovered with a birdie on the fifth. A subsequent bogey on the sixth threatened to derail her momentum, but a crucial birdie on the eighth allowed her to turn in at even par. Urs then showcased her immense potential on the back nine. She electrified the gallery by sinking a spectacular eagle on the tenth hole, followed by a birdie on the thirteenth. Despite a minor slip with a bogey on the fifteenth, her composed finish ensured a spot well inside the top ten heading into the moving day.

Indian Contingent's Mixed Fortunes

While Urs successfully made the cut, it was a day of disappointment for the rest of the Indian contingent in Ireland. Olympian Diksha Dagar missed the qualification mark by the narrowest of margins. Dagar carded rounds of 74 and 71 to finish tied for 61st, missing the weekend cut by just a single stroke. Meanwhile, Tvesa Malik struggled to find her rhythm, recording scores of 74 and 72 to finish tied for 68th. Young prodigy Avani Prashanth showed a remarkable fighting spirit on the second day, bouncing back from an opening-round 79 to shoot a fine two-under 70. However, her cumulative score left her tied for 101st, cutting short her Irish Open campaign.

Casandra Alexander Dominates The Leaderboard

At the summit, Casandra Alexander delivered a masterclass in attacking golf. The world number 38 followed her stunning opening-round 63 with a clinical six-under 66. Alexander threatened the course record early on Friday, executing an extraordinary sequence of eagle-birdie-birdie across the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth holes. Despite minor stumbles on the thirteenth and sixth holes, she neutralized the errors with birdies on the seventeenth and a second eagle on the third hole. Sitting comfortably at 15-under-par, the 27-year-old South African looks poised to claim her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

International Challengers In Pursuit

Chasing the leader is a formidable international pack. Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic and American challenger Brianna Navarrosa sit tied for second place at 10-under-par. Navarrosa claimed the round of the day with a flawless, bogey-free seven-under 65. Trailing them closely at nine-under are Swedish duo Louise Rydqvist and Corrine Viden, while their compatriot Lisa Pettersson holds the sixth spot solo at eight-under-par.