Indian Hopes Soar At Women's Indian Open

Discover how Asian Games champion Pranavi Urs leads India's charge at the Women's Indian Open in Gurugram, aiming for a historic win against defending champion Shannon Tan and a formidable international field.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points Asian Games champion Pranavi Urs will strive to become the first home player in a decade to win the Women's Indian Open, which starts on Thursday.

The tournament features defending champion Shannon Tan (winner in 2025) and past champions Liz Young (2024), Camille Chevalier (2017), and Pornanong Phatlum (2008, 2009, 2012).

The field also includes three Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winners  Shannon (2025), Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini (2024), and Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab (2023)  alongside four current season winners.

India's challenge is led by Pranavi Urs and includes two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar, Hitaashee Bakshi (third last year), Avani Prashanth (Tied 5th last year), and other seasoned campaigners.

Defending champion Shannon Tan and past winner Liz Young, who won two years ago, shared their strategies for navigating the challenging DLF course.

Asian Games champion Pranavi Urs will strive to become the first home player to win the Women's Indian Open in a decade but standing in her way will be defending champion Shannon Tan in the event starting here on Thursday.

International Contenders Vie For Title

The entries include as many as four past champions with six wins between them  Shannon (2025), Liz Young (2024), Camille Chevalier (2017) and Pornanong Phatlum (2008, 2009 and 2012), who returns here for the first time in 14 years.

There are three Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit winners  Shannon (2025), Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini (2024) and Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab (2023).

Also in the field are four current season winners  Eleanor Givens of England (Swiss Ladies Open), Thai golfer Aunchisa Utama (Dutch Ladies Open), Germany's Leonie Harm (Amundi German Masters) and Agathe Laisne of France (Joburg Ladies Open and Women's NSW Open).

India's Strong Home Challenge

Amidst this international starcast, the Indians will also be trying to make their presence felt.

Led by Pranavi, the home challenge includes two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar, who was a part of the women's team that clinched silver at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan.

Also featuring in the field are Hitaashee Bakshi, who finished third here last year, Avani Prashanth who was Tied 5th last year, apart from seasoned campaigners like Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall.

"I have been looking forward to this event pretty much all year, but I will approach it as I would any other event - focus on my processes and routines, and go about things as I would on a normal day," said Shannon who won the bronze in the Asian Games.

Armed with the memories of 2024, Liz also has a strategy in place.

"It (DLF) is one of the few courses you have to think carefully about every shot, put yourself in the right position and avoid getting too greedy. I have great memories and I will stick to my game plan. It worked two years ago, so we will give it another shot this week," said Liz.