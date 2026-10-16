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Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Receives Rs 1 Crore Award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 16, 2026 23:04 IST 1 Minute Read
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Discover how Indian golf sensation Pranavi Urs, Asian Games gold medallist, was felicitated with a significant Rs one crore cheque by MP Anurag Thakur for her landmark achievement.

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Pranavi Urs was presented with a cheque of Rs one crore on Friday.
  • The award was handed over by MP Anurag Thakur at the Delhi Golf Club.
  • The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) presented the cheque for her gold medal win at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Pranavi Urs, the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, was on Friday presented a cheque of Rs one crore by member of parliament Anurag Thakur.

Thakur handed the cheque to Pranavi at the Delhi Golf Club on behalf of Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL).

 

"The award was in recognition of her landmark achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games," said the IGPL in a release.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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