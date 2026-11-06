Pranavi Urs Makes Cut At Aramco China Championship

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs successfully navigated the cut line at the 2026 Aramco China Championship, securing her spot for the weekend rounds with a strong performance on Friday.

IMAGE: Pranavi Urs, who shot even par 73 on the first day, added 1-under 72 on the second day for a 1-under total after 36 holes to ensure weekend action. Photograph: Pranavi Urs/Instagram

Key Points Indian golfer Pranavi Urs made the cut at the 2026 Aramco China Championship on Friday.

Urs finished the second day with a 1-under 72, bringing her total to 1-under after 36 holes.

She is currently T-58 and aims to improve her position over the weekend.

China's Liqi Zeng holds the outright lead at 12-under-par after 36 holes.

Six players are tied for second place at 11-under-par, including English and Spanish golfers.

Ace Indian golfer Pranavi Urs hung on the cut line for her entire second nine with a series of pars and then squeezed inside with a 1-under 72 at the 2026 Aramco China Championship in Shenzhen on Friday.

Pranavi, who shot even par 73 on the first day, added 1-under 72 on the second day for a 1-under total after 36 holes to ensure weekend action.

Pranavi, winner of the Asian Games and fourth at the Hero Women's Indian Open last month, is now T-58 and has a chance to make an upward move over the weekend.

Pranavi Urs's Second Round Performance

Pranavi started on the back nine with birdies on her first two holes, the 10th and the 11th, but gave back both on the 12th and the 14th.

She got back a shot with a birdie on the Par-5 18th and then parred the entire second nine.

The cut fell at 1-under with 67 players making it through to the final two days of action.

Tournament Leaderboard Update

China's Liqi Zeng holds the outright lead on 12-under-par at the 36-hole mark.

The 20-year-old opened with a 65 (-8) on the first day of action on the World Cup Course before following up with a 69 (-4) on day two.

Zeng began her round with a hole-out eagle on the 10th and added her first birdie of the day on the 13th hole.

The Chinese star dropped a shot on the fourth before back-to-back birdies on six and seven, as well as another dropped shot on nine to seal a round of 69 (-4) and lead with a score of 12-under-par.

Six players share second place with English trio Charlotte Heath, Mimi Rhodes and Annabell Fuller, China's Shiyuan Zhou and Spanish duo Luna Sobron Galmes and Ana Pelaez Trivino all on 11-under-par.

The Solheim Cup winner Rhodes was bogey-free during her second round of 68 (-5) making birdies on the second, eighth, ninth, 11th and 18th holes.

Home star Zhou, who is aged 16, fired a round of 66 (-7) which included eight birdies and one bogey.

Spain's Pelaez Trivino also had a flawless day making her first birdie at 12 before an eagle on the 18th hole. The LET winner then rolled in four consecutive birdies on holes one to four to sign for a round of 66 (-7).

Strong Showing From European And Chinese Golfers

England's Fuller, who was one of the co-leaders overnight, rolled in five birdies and two bogeys during her round.

It was a similar day for England's Heath as she also had five birdies and two dropped shots to be one stroke behind the leader at the 36-hole mark.

Spain's Sobron Galmes carded a round of 67 (-6) with seven birdies and one bogey to move up to T2.

Chinese amateur Yujie Liu is in solo eighth place on 10-under-par after a round of 70 (-3) which included on day two.

Czechia's Sara Kouskova and defending champion Ruixin Liu are tied for ninth place on nine-under-par.