Pranavi Urs Advances In Swiss Ladies Open As Others Miss Cut

Discover how Indian golfer Pranavi Urs secured her spot in the final round of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, while Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall leads the field in her quest for a first Ladies European Tour title.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs was the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, finishing Tied-28th.

Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missed the 36-hole cut at the Ladies European Tour event.

Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall leads the tournament by three shots after a bogey-free second round.

Arwefjall is seeking her maiden Ladies European Tour victory.

Australia's Whitney Hillier and Ireland's Anna Foster are tied for second place.

Pranavi Urs was the lone Indian golfer to find her way past the cut line while Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missed out at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open here. Pranavi, who carded 2-under 69 in the second round, was Tied-28th, while Tvesa (71) and Diksha (78) missed the 36-hole cut, which fell at even par for two rounds at the Ladies European Tour event. Of the three Indians, Pranavi (70-69) was 3-under for two rounds overall. Tvesa (72-71), at T-65, missed the cut by one shot while Diksha (71-78), at T-110, was way behind.

Kajsa Arwefjall Leads The Field

Kajsa Arwefjall sits in pole position heading into the final round after the Swede followed up 64 (-7) with a bogey-free 66 (-5) to move into a three-shot lead. Seeking her first win on the Ladies European Tour (LET), and one clear before the start of play, Arwefjall got off the best start possible at Golfpark Holzhuusern when she birdied the par-4 10th as she started on the back nine. The 26-year-old was patient as she carded eight consecutive pars before the turn. Arwefjall then came alive on the front-nine, her back-nine, as she carded birdies at the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 7th to move clear of the chasers and was bogey free for the day. Arwefjall finished T2 at this event in 2025. She also finished runner-up at the MCB Classic - Mauritius back in June before making the cut at her first two Major starts last month in Europe. Holding a three-shot advantage, Arwefjall will tee up in the final group alongside Australia's Whitney Hillier and Ireland's Anna Foster. Both Hillier and Foster share second position after moving to nine-under par for the tournament on Friday.