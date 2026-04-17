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Pranavi Urs Leads Indian Charge At Joburg Ladies Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 17, 2026 13:03 IST

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Pranavi Urs leads the Indian challenge at the Joburg Ladies Open after a strong opening round, positioning herself well for the Ladies European Tour event.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pranavi Urs carded a 3-under 70, leading the Indian contingent at the Joburg Ladies Open.
  • Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar finished the first round at 1-under 72.
  • Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi face an uphill battle to make the cut after shooting over par.
  • Agathe Laisne, Brianna Navarossa, and Ariane Klotz share the lead at 7-under 66.

Pranavi Urs carded a bogey free 3-under 70 in the first round of the Joburg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour and was best placed to make the cut among the five Indians at the event. At the end of Day 1, she was Tied-21st at the Par-73 Randpark Golf Club.

Other Indian Golfers' Performance

Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar ended the first round at 1-under 72 and were Tied-54th while Avani Prashanth shot 2-over 75 and Hitaashee Bakshi also had a disappointing day with 4-over 77. Avani and Hitaashee will need to shoot very low rounds to make the cut.

 

Tvesa Malik's Round Details

Tvesa, playing her first LET event of the season, was 4-under at one stage through the front nine but finished at 1-under 72 as he gave away a double bogey and a bogey on the 15th and the 16th holes.

Diksha Dagar's Performance

Diksha, ninth on the LET Order of Merit, had five birdies, three bogeys and a double in her round of 72.

Leaders At The Joburg Ladies Open

The lead was shared by Agathe Laisne of France, Brianna Navarossa of the US and Ariane Klotz of France, all of whom carded 7-under 66 each. Laura Beveridge of Scotland and Justice Bosio of Australia were tied for fourth at 6-under 67 each.

The Joburg Ladies Open is an important event on the Ladies European Tour, offering valuable world ranking points and prize money. Indian golfers are increasingly making their presence felt on the international stage, with Diksha Dagar currently holding a strong position on the LET Order of Merit.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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