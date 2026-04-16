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Home  » Sports » Pranavi Urs shines at Joburg Ladies Open with a strong opening round

Pranavi Urs shines at Joburg Ladies Open with a strong opening round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 20:26 IST

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Indian golfer Pranavi Urs delivered a stellar performance at the Joburg Ladies Open, leading the Indian players with a 3-under 70 in the first round of the Ladies European Tour event.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pranavi Urs starts strong at the Joburg Ladies Open, carding a 3-under 70 and leading the Indian contingent.
  • Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar finish their first rounds at 1-under 72, placing them in a tie for 52nd.
  • Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi face an uphill battle to make the cut after disappointing first rounds.
  • Agathe Laisne, Brianna Navarossa, and Ariane Klotz share the clubhouse lead at 7-under 66.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs got off to a flying start with a bogey free 3-under 70 in the first round that placed her Tied 22nd at the Joburg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour.

She was the best Indian of the five who are playing this week. The first round was not yet complete at the Par-73 Randpark Golf Club.

 

Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar ended the first round at 1-under 72 and were Tied-52nd, while Avani Prashanth struggled to 2-over 75 and Hitaashee Bakshi also had a disappointing day with 4-over 77.

Both Avani and Hitaashee will need to shoot very low rounds to make the cut.

Tvesa was 4-under at one stage through the front nine but gave away a double bogey and a bogey towards the end on the 15th and the 16th holes.

Diksha had five birdies, three bogeys and a double in her round of 72.

The clubhouse lead was shared by Agathe Laisne of France, Brianna Navarossa of the US and Ariane Klotz of France, all of whom carded 7-under 66 each.

Laura Beveridge of Scotland and Justice Bosio of Australia were tied for fourth at 6-under 67 each.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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