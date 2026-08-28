Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs Makes Strong Start In Irish Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs delivered an impressive three-under 69 in the opening round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open, positioning herself firmly within the top 10, while other Indian contenders face a challenging path to make the cut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Pranavi Urs achieved a strong start at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, finishing the opening round with a three-under 69, placing her inside the top 10.

Urs's consistent performance included four birdies and only one bogey, demonstrating her form in challenging wet conditions at The K Club.

Fellow Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik both carded 74s, putting them tied 69th and requiring improved scores to make the cut.

South African Casandra Alexander set a new course record with an exceptional nine-under 63, taking a commanding four-shot lead.

The tournament features a 132-player field with a prize purse of 450,000 euros, highlighting the competitive nature of the Ladies European Tour event.

Pranavi Urs made a strong start to the KPMG Women's Irish Open, carding a three-under 69 to sit inside the top 10 after the opening round, while fellow Indians Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik were left battling to make the cut at The K Club here in wet conditions.

Pranavi who has been one of India's better performers on the Ladies European Tour this season, with a Top-5 at Dutch Ladies and four other Top-20 finishes, produced a steady round in wet conditions at the Palmer South Course.

Starting from the 10th tee, she picked up three birdies on the back stretch on the 10th, 16th and 17th before adding another birdie on the first hole.

Pranavi, a winner last year in a mixed event played alongside men on the IGPL Tour in India, dropped her only shot of the round at the eighth, her penultimate hole, to close with a three-under 69 and put herself in a strong position ahead of the second round.

Indian Golfers Face Cut Challenge

Diksha, currently 11th on the LET Order of Merit, and Tvesa both carded 74s to be tied 69th and will need better scores in the second round to move safely inside the cut line.

Diksha, who also started from the 10th, had an inconsistent round with two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Tvesa matched her 74 after making four birdies, but also gave away four bogeys and a double bogey.

Avani Prashanth had a difficult outing and carded a seven-over 79. She faces an uphill task to make the weekend after the opening round.

Alexander Dominates Opening Round

At the top of the leaderboard, South African Casandra Alexander produced a stunning nine-under 63 to take a four-shot lead over a group of four players.

Alexander, the LET Order of Merit leader, set a new course record on the Palmer South Course despite the wet conditions.

She made three birdies in her first four holes and added another on the eighth before producing a spectacular back-nine charge.

She birdied the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th and 18th holes to complete a bogey-free 63, her lowest round of the season.

Leaderboard Overview and Tournament Details

Italy's Alessandra Fanali, England's Lily May Humphreys, Czech Republic's Jana Melichova and Isle of Man's Ana Dawson were tied second on five-under 67.

Three players - Annabell Fuller, Sweden's Louise Rydqvist and Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova - were another shot back at four-under, while Ireland's Aine Donegan was among those tied ninth on three-under alongside Pranavi.

The 132-player tournament is being played over 72 holes, with the cut to the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes. The event carries a prize purse of 450,000 euros.

For Pranavi, the opening 69 provides an encouraging platform as she bids to stay in the leading group and mount a strong challenge over the remaining three rounds.